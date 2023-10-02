How to Watch the 2023 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

The 2023 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship gets underway this week from Frisco, Texas!

Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 6-7), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 8. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.

The Championship will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks, with over 10 hours of coverage from Frisco, Texas. On-air talent who joined the 2022 broadcast at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona will reprise their roles this year, including PGA of America Past President and former PGA Jr. League Coach Suzy Whaley, PGA, Michael Collins, Andy North and Taylor Zarzour.

ESPN's live broadcast of the PGA Jr. League Championship is as follows (all times ET):

Friday, Oct. 6

ESPN2 | 2-4 p.m.

ESPN+ | 4-6 p.m.

‍Saturday, Oct. 7

ESPNEWS | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ESPN+ | 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

ESPN2 | 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Encore)

ESPN2 | 5-7 p.m.