Category - Amateur Programs

How to Watch the 2023 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

Published on

The 2023 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship gets underway this week from Frisco, Texas!
It's an exciting event that's the culmination of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with 96 junior golfers ages 10-13 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams tackling PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, Oct. 6-8.
Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 6-7), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 8. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.
The Championship will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks, with over 10 hours of coverage from Frisco, Texas. On-air talent who joined the 2022 broadcast at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona will reprise their roles this year, including PGA of America Past President and former PGA Jr. League Coach Suzy Whaley, PGA, Michael Collins, Andy North and Taylor Zarzour.
ESPN's live broadcast of the PGA Jr. League Championship is as follows (all times ET):
Friday, Oct. 6
  • ESPN2 | 2-4 p.m.
  • ESPN+ | 4-6 p.m.
‍Saturday, Oct. 7
  • ESPNEWS | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • ESPN+ | 3-6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8
  • ESPN2 | 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Encore)
  • ESPN2 | 5-7 p.m.
To learn more about the players and teams competing in this Championship, click here, and follow PGA Jr. League on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook!

