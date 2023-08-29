Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
How to Watch Zach Johnson Make the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain's Picks

This morning, the golf world will have its eyes on Frisco, Texas — not for a major championship, but to decide who completes the 2023 United States Ryder Cup Team.
With the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs and six automatic qualifiers locked-in following the BMW Championship, Captain Zach Johnson will select his six Captain’s Picks at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco. Johnson’s six picks will join the six other players and five Vice Captains at Marco Simone Golf & Country in Rome, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, as the U.S. looks to win the Ryder Cup for the first time on European soil since 1993.
Here’s the details you need for the exciting announcement:
Time — 10-11 a.m. ET
Location — Home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas
How to Watch/Listen — @RyderCupUSA social channels, Ryder Cup YouTubeGolf Channel, RyderCup.com & SiriusXM Radio Channel 92.

