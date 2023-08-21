U.S. Team Unveils New Ralph Lauren Uniforms for Ryder Cup in Rome

The long-awaited arrival is finally here.

As the Official Outfitter of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team headed to Rome next month, Ralph Lauren released the squad's uniform lineup on Aug. 16 for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Captain Zach Johnson, his Vice Captains and the 12-member U.S. Team will don the red, white and blue-infused Ryder Cup Collection that has a mix of concepts from previous years but with some bold striping and color pops this year to stand out in Italy.

Take a look at some of the practice and match day lineup for Rome below, and grab your own U.S. Team gear here today!

Official U.S. Team Thursday Polo

Official U.S. Team Friday Polo

Official U.S. Team Saturday Polo

Official U.S. Team Sunday Polo

Official U.S. Team Quarter Zip Pullover

Official U.S. Team Hybrid Vest

Official U.S. Team Cashmere Hoodie

Official U.S. Team Windbreaker