U.S. Team Unveils New Ralph Lauren Uniforms for Ryder Cup in Rome

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

The long-awaited arrival is finally here.
As the Official Outfitter of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team headed to Rome next month, Ralph Lauren released the squad's uniform lineup on Aug. 16 for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Captain Zach Johnson, his Vice Captains and the 12-member U.S. Team will don the red, white and blue-infused Ryder Cup Collection that has a mix of concepts from previous years but with some bold striping and color pops this year to stand out in Italy.
Take a look at some of the practice and match day lineup for Rome below, and grab your own U.S. Team gear here today!
Official U.S. Team Thursday Polo
Official U.S. Team Friday Polo
Official U.S. Team Saturday Polo
Official U.S. Team Sunday Polo
Official U.S. Team Quarter Zip Pullover
Official U.S. Team Hybrid Vest
Official U.S. Team Cashmere Hoodie
Official U.S. Team Windbreaker
For more U.S. Team men's and women's apparel items, visit here.

