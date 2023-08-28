Hundreds of All-Star Teams Set to Compete in 12 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championships in September





Competing All-Star teams took one of two pathways to Regionals: winning their Section Qualifiers and Section Championships held by all 41 PGA Sections, and/or participating in at least three local All-Star Play Days and notching one of the top four lowest aggregate scores on the Regional Leaderboard. All-Star Play Days were introduced as an additional pathway to Regionals in 2022 with the goal of increasing access and playing opportunities for All-Star teams. Nearly 200 All-Star teams of junior golfers will compete in 12 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championships hosted at facilities nationwide during the first three weekends in September.The 12 Regionals are the penultimate phase of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, which is split between 13u and 17u age divisions. Announced in July, the 17u Regional Champions will now advance to the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship , set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. This follows the 11th edition of the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, to be held Oct. 4-8, at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch West for the first time.Competing All-Star teams took one of two pathways to Regionals: winning their Section Qualifiers and Section Championships held by all 41 PGA Sections, and/or participating in at least three local All-Star Play Days and notching one of the top four lowest aggregate scores on the Regional Leaderboard. All-Star Play Days were introduced as an additional pathway to Regionals in 2022 with the goal of increasing access and playing opportunities for All-Star teams.

Region 1: Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Middlefield, Conn.) – Sept. 1-3, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Jason Beffert, PGA

Region 2: Drumlins Country Club (Syracuse, N.Y.) – Sept. 8-10, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Sean Dadey, PGA

Region 3: Kingsmill Resort (Williamsburg, Va.) – Sept. 1-3, 2023

Host PGA Professional: James Paige, PGA

Region 4: Oxmoor Country Club (Louisville, Ky.) – Sept. 15-17, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Terrance Thornton, PGA

Region 5: Countryside Golf Club (Mundelein, Ill.) – Sept. 15-17, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Alex Eichman, PGA

Region 6: Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield, N.C.) – Sept. 1-3, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Bruce Mohler, PGA

Region 7: Lakewood Club (Fairhope, Ala.) – Sept. 8-10, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Niall Fraser, PGA Associate

Region 8: The Club at Indian Springs (Broken Arrow, Okla.) – Sept. 8-10, 2023



Host PGA Professional: Mark Budler, PGA

Region 9: The Ridge Golf Club (Sioux Center, Iowa) – Sept. 1-3, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Karrie Van Ravenswaay, PGA

Region 10: Firewheel Golf Park (Garland, Texas) – Sept. 8-10, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Don Kennedy, PGA

Region 11: Canyon Springs Golf Course (Twin Falls, Idaho) – Sept. 8-10, 2023

Host PGA Professional: Zach Abels, PGA

Region 12: Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club (Santa Rosa, Calif.) – Sept. 15-17, 2023

Host PGA Professional: James Perkins, PGA

PGA Jr. League brings kids ages 17 and under together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys and receive expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals. Following recreational play in the spring and summer, hundreds of 13u All-Star teams (boys and girls ages 10-13) and 17u All-Star teams (boys and girls ages 14-17), are formed in each league to compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season.

"PGA Jr. League has transformed junior golf while continually creating the next generation of golfers in a fun environment, providing opportunities for tens of thousands of kids to learn and grow through our sport." John Lindert, PGA President

“For competitive players, the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season is a fun, exciting and aspirational experience each fall," said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). "The Regional Championships are an integral part of this pathway, and we’re proud to partner with these 12 facilities and their PGA Members for such memorable events.”



National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season in 2021. PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018, as well as an Official Partner and the Official Rental Car of the PGA of America since 2012, National’s title partnership aims to continue fueling meaningful growth of PGA Jr. League and support the program’s endeavors to welcome more kids to the game.