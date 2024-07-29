Ken Morton Sr. Awarded PGA of America Master Professional Lifetime Achievement Award

PGA of America Hall of Fame Member Ken Morton Sr. received the PGA of America Master Professional Lifetime Achievement Award July 29 at the Home of the PGA of America. Morton was recognized for his award-winning career and extensive contributions to the Association.



This recognition honors PGA Master Professionals who exemplify the elevated standards of the highest education designation within the Association. The honor was given by PGA of America Vice President Don Rea Jr., the Association’s newest PGA Master Professional, during the fourth annual PGA Master Professional Conference. Over 35 PGA Master Professionals from around the country convened for the conference.



The Association currently comprises more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals. In the history of the Association, 447 have earned Master Professional status; Morton was the 271st in July 2004.

Tom Morton Sr. at the PGA Master Professional Conference.

Morton — an instrumental figure in curriculum development for PGA of America education and also known for his award-winning merchandising efforts — is the longtime Head Professional at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex and CEO of Morton Golf Management, a golf course management company that oversees all management aspects of four Sacramento Municipal Golf Facilities.



A PGA of America Member since 1964, Morton got involved in the development and implementation of Association Education in 1978, initially serving as a faculty presenter. He was instrumental in the evolution and development of the Apprentice, Member, Certification and Master Professional programs.



“I can wholeheartedly state that without PGA Education, my business career would not be what it has become today,” Morton said. “Becoming a PGA Master Professional really did have a dramatic impact on my career. It’s an honor to be recognized, although I have found that the journey to earn the reward is more meaningful than the award itself. The years of being on PGA faculty and getting involved in these programs gave me the opportunity to work with some of the most talented golf professionals in the country, which was reflected in what I did when I went to work each day.”

He got his start in the golf industry in 1951 as an 11-year-old caddy at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento. He worked his way up as a shop assistant and, in 1958, secured a job at Haggin Oaks as Assistant Golf Professional. He’s been there for over 66 years.



“Ken is the ideal recipient for the PGA Master Professional Lifetime Achievement Award for his unparalleled dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence throughout his career,” said Rea, Owner of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. “He is the consummate Master Professional. His contributions have not only elevated the Association’s programs, but his leadership has also inspired countless individuals to be better PGA of America Golf Professionals. This honor embodies the profound impact Ken has had on the lives he has influenced along the way, and celebrates a career marked with integrity and unwavering commitment.”



Morton is a member of several hall of fames including the PGA of America Hall of Fame (2005), the California Golf Hall of Fame (2015) and the Northern California PGA Section Hall of Fame (2019).



Notable awards Morton has received include the National Golf Foundation Herb Graffis Award (2022); PGA of America Youth Player Development Award (2002); PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year (1998); PGA of America Merchandiser of the Year, Public (1998, 1990); PGA of America Professional Development Award (1995); and many more industry awards from International Network of Golf (ING), Golf Digest, Golfweek and Sports Illustrated for his merchandising efforts at Haggin Oaks GC.

"Becoming a PGA Master Professional really did have a dramatic impact on my career. It’s an honor to be recognized, although I have found that the journey to earn the reward is more meaningful than the award itself." Ken Morton Sr., PGA

He has made an impact in the Sacramento golf community as a founder of the Sacramento Area Youth Golf Association (1983); the First Tee of Greater Sacramento (1998); the Morton Golf Foundation (2010), a 501(c3) charitable entity that financially helps underserved golf organizations in need, as well as programs for the disabled and youth within the Sacramento Region; and co-founder of the Northern California PGA Foundation (2012).



As the fifth recipient of the PGA Master Professional Lifetime Achievement Award, Morton joins Arnold Palmer, who was awarded posthumously in 2021, Gary Wiren (2022), Tom Addis (2022) and Norm Blandell (2023).



The Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The curriculum is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

The group of PGA Master Professionals convening for the Master Professional Conference.

The Master Professional Conference brings Master Professionals together to discuss proactive ways to mentor not only PGA of America Members seeking to further their education and expertise, but also individuals interested in becoming a PGA of America Golf Professional. It also served as a lead-in event to 2024 PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA Frisco.