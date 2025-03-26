Life Lessons, Through Golf: From the Women Who Work in The Game

Golf is a game of numbers, sure. But it's also a game of passion, hard work, dedication, relationships and life lessons.

Nobody knows this better than those in the field day in and day out. PGA of America Golf Professionals provide teaching, coaching, mentorship and a world-class experience for those who play this game we all love. So who better to ask what makes it great than them?

Here's some motivation and a nice reminder of why we love the game, from those who live in it every day.

Cathy Harbin

"Golf offers a lot of different avenues. Wherever you find yourself, know one thing: you belong."

Katelyn Sepmoree

"I love this game because of who I've met and the places I've been."

Sally Morgan

"It's important as a woman in golf to stay confident in what you are capable of."

Renee Powell, PGA

"I was taught early on that golf should be a sport for everyone."