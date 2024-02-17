Make More Putts Like Patrick Cantlay With This Simple Tip

Patrick Cantlay is, how do we put this . . . playing some pretty darn good golf right now.

After two rounds of 64-65 at The Genesis Invitational in Southern California, Cantlay has marched his way around Riviera Country Club to the tune of 12 birdies, one eagle and a lone bogey.

Pretty impressive, and he's now got a five-shot lead heading into the weekend at Riv. What's been really his key to success so far is turning greens in regulation into makeable putts . . . and then making those said putts.

Something any golfer can learn from Cantlay while they're watching the Genesis this weekend is how he "settles in" to putts. There's no rush to his stroke, and there's urgency to hit the putt with a fast motion. A lot of times, when amateurs get in trouble on the greens, they're nervous and want to get the putt over with. Watch Cantlay here:

Instead of rushing into a putt, follow Cantlay's lead and get comfortable. The proof is in the putting: He leads the Genesis field in Strokes Gained: Putting (6.826 and Strokes Gained overall (11.597), so you know this isn't a one-off strategy.

Try this: Go to the practice green with three or four balls. Run through your routine, whatever it may be, at a comfortable, un-rushed pace. Now, once you get over the ball, try what Cantlay does and rock back and forth until you are completely comfortable over the ball. The rocking will help you dial in a bit and remove any tentativeness to the upcoming stroke. Try this three or four times to find that ideal "settled in" feeling.

This move may take a bit to practice, but much like it helps Cantlay, it'll help you focus on feeling confident over the ball on any putt . . . and, similar to the Genesis leader through two rounds, make more putts, too.