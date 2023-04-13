Participating Apparel and Accessory Brands Announced for Sold-Out Exhibit Ballrooms of the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit

More than 100 emerging and top golf brands showcasing the latest trends in apparel, accessory and golf lifestyle products will fill the sold-out exhibit ballrooms of the mid-season PGA Buying & Education Summit, July 31 – Aug. 2, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America.



Attention will turn now to equipment and technology activations at Demo Night and during the hands-on product education programs at the PGA Coaching Center. PGA Professional and buyer registration, as well as housing information, will be announced soon and available at PGABuyingSummit.com

The PGA Buying & Education Summit will bring together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to meet with a curated group of emerging and top golf brands, offering opportunities for sourcing products, learning new business strategies and networking with industry peers during fun, experiential events across the PGA Frisco campus, including the innovative golf, retail and entertainment experience at the Monument Realty PGA District.



The positive industry response to the event’s new timing and location resulted in a quick sell-out of the exhibit ballrooms at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the creation of a waitlist for additional interested companies. PGA Shows is now working with equipment and technology companies to build activations at Demo Night and during hands-on product education programs at the PGA Coaching Center, located adjacent to the Resort at the Monument Realty PGA District.

Participating exhibit ballroom brands include companies such as 7Diamonds, AHEAD, Antigua, Ashworth, Callaway Apparel, Dunning Golf, ECCO, FJ, G/FORE, GN Collection, Harlestons, Holderness & Bourne, Johnston & Murphy, KJUS, Peter Millar, PUKKA, True Linkswear and Under Armour. The full exhibitor list is available at PGABuyingSummit.com

The Summit will begin on Monday, July 31, with a full day for curated One2One Buying Appointments at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the PGA Education Conference at the new, state-of-the-art PGA Frisco Professional Development Center inside the Home of the PGA of America. The exhibit floor will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Golf equipment and technology demonstrations and education will take place simultaneously at the PGA Coaching Center located in the Monument Realty PGA District, adjacent to the Resort.

The Swing short course.

Each evening will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected. There will be a welcome reception and fashion show at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort on Monday, and Demo Night product testing at the Monument Realty PGA District on Tuesday. Both nights also will feature networking events and fun golf competitions within the PGA District, which features The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course; The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-3 short course; the PGA Coaching Center, offering coaching, club fitting and fitness elements to golfers from PGA Professionals; restaurants, children’s play areas, and shopping options for the public to enjoy, such as the PGA Shop, Ice House, Gimme Toys, Blue Lacy Mercantile, Vineyard Vines, Margaret’s Cones & Cups and Lounge by Topgolf.



The Professional Development Center at the Home of the PGA of America will host Summit events.

Organized tours of the new PGA Frisco campus are also being planned during event days. The new Home of the PGA of America officially opened in August 2022. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA District are opening to the public in May 2023.

