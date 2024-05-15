PGA Championship Fantasy Expert Picks

The 2024 PGA Championship tees off tomorrow at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and the question lingering on everyone's mind is the same.

Who's taking home the Wanamaker Trophy?

There's a stable of top players primed for a good performance, but also maybe some names you weren't considering. Let’s take a look at who can give you the best chance of success for PGA Championship Fantasy presented by Michelob Ultra

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie versus the field. If you're assembling a fantasy roster, you better have him there. This stretch of golf is the closest thing to Tiger Woods we’ve seen in the last decade. Scheffler's finally figured out the putter and that’s a scary thing for everyone else . . . as seen by four victories in his last five starts. Also, for the hockey fans out there, fear the beard. He’s in playoff mode and Tiger showed up to Valhalla with a goatee. Take it for what you will.

Brooks Koepka

Never count this guy out when major championships come around. Speed, power, distance and ball striking – along with the occasional roll of the putt. When it matters, he shows up. This is also one of his favorite major setups. There’s a reason why guys who hit far and can fire at pins do well at the PGA Championship: They. Like. Birdies. He makes a lot of them . . . especially with Major Championships on the line.

Rory McIlroy

. What's interesting ten years later is McIlroy is in the same position, fresh off a dominant victory at Quail Hollow Club last week . . . much like he was at Firestone prior to his last big win in Louisville. If you're a believer in symmetry, but also a believer in stats, Rory's who to look toward. He averaged 325.5 yards on all tee shots at Quail Hollow, 8.5 yards longer than the No. 2 player in that stat. He also led the Wells Fargo Championship field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green, and he was second in both Greens in Regulation and average Proximity to the Hole. That form, plus a familiar place? The stars are aligning. Rory is back at Valhalla, the site of his last Major Championship title in 2014 . What's interesting ten years later is McIlroy is in the same position, fresh off a dominant victory at Quail Hollow Club last week . . . much like he was at Firestone prior to his last big win in Louisville. If you're a believer in symmetry, but also a believer in stats, Rory's who to look toward. He averaged 325.5 yards on all tee shots at Quail Hollow, 8.5 yards longer than the No. 2 player in that stat. He also led the Wells Fargo Championship field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green, and he was second in both Greens in Regulation and average Proximity to the Hole. That form, plus a familiar place? The stars are aligning.

Sahith Theegala

This guy is going to win a major championship at some point, and this week at Valhalla is as good a chance as any. Theegala has five top 10 finishes this year and is sixth in Strokes Gained: Total this year. He's one of those guys that can get hot at any moment, which means you have to consider him major after major. That's the case again at the PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas

Just like McIlroy, Thomas has two Wannamaker Trophies to his name. Despite some struggles this season, he alway plays well at the PGA Championship, and this week in his hometown will be extra special. Justin's dad Mike is a long-time PGA of America Golf Professional and his only swing coach. That means something to him. He shows up and shows out when the badge is on the line. Top 20 at minimum. At best, he’ll compete.

PGA of America Members to Make the Cut

There are a number of very strong players among the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals that comprise the Corebridge Financial Team this week. Don’t just expect Michael Block to be the only one your recognize before Sunday. Wyatt Worthington II has been trending the last few years, as this is his 3rd consecutive PGA Championship appearance and 4th overall.

We might be talking about him as PGA Professional Champion if he hadn’t gotten sick between rounds two and three. Then there’s Evan Bowser, who’s played in 34 Mackenzie Tour (PGA TOUR Canada) events and three U.S. Amateurs. He golfs his ball. Jeff Kellen shot a 27 for nine holes during competition and Andy Svoboda has three Korn Ferry Tour wins on his resume. Keep an eye on these guys to make it to the weekend.

Lastly, don't forget to sign up for PGA Championship Fantasy ! The deadline to submit picks is the start of Round 1, and fans can get their rosters together here . Rosters are comprised of a past PGA Champion, USA player, international player, Corebridge Financial Team (PGA of America Member) player, and a Michelob ULTRA Wildcard Slot, which allows fans to swap their player after the conclusion of each round.