PGA of America Debuts Player Engagement Pathway

The PGA of America is doubling down on its mission to serve its members and grow the game through an integrated pathway of Player Engagement products designed to help PGA Professionals connect with golfers at every age and skill level.

“Our PGA Members are experts in the game of golf, and we’re committed to supporting them as they create, engage and retain golfers,” says PGA President John Lindert. “The integrated Player Engagement pathway provides programming that takes players of all skill levels through their personal golf journey. It provides a framework for PGA Professionals to create a welcoming golf environment at every level of a player's journey.”

In 2022, approximately 122,000 golfers at more than 3,000 PGA facilities participated in Player Engagement programming. PGA Professionals garnered an estimated annual revenue of nearly $20 million through registration fees alone, while overall economic impact exceeded $100 million.

The PGA Player Engagement pathway is built upon and guided by the principles of the American Development Model (ADM), a proven long-term athlete development model designed by sports scientists to help foster a lifetime affinity to sports and develop athletes to their greatest potential. PGA Coach was developed to provide golf industry professionals a full suite of resources, tools and training around the ADM and more.

Accompanied by local PGA Section programming, the core PGA of America product pathway is as follows:

Drive, Chip & Putt , a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America, is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf for boys and girls ages 7-15. Player registration for the 2023 Qualifier Season and 2024 National Finals opened Tuesday, Jan. 24 at DriveChipandPutt.com

PGA Camps welcome boys and girls ages 6-18 of all athletic abilities, golf experience and competitive desires. Whether a child wants to learn the basics to play with friends and family, or has collegiate scholarship goals, each participant is genuinely welcomed by PGA Professionals. More than 10,000 campers participated in 2022, and 2023 registration is open now at hundreds of locations nationwide at PGACamps.com

PGA Jr. League , which saw a record participation of over 71,000 registrations in 2022, brings families and friends together around fun, team golf experiences for boys and girls ages 17 and under, with expert PGA coaching. Players wear numbered jerseys and compete on teams in a supportive, two-person scramble format year-round. Held following recreational seasons, the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season offers All-Star players an aspirational pathway of competitive events. This year, PGA Jr. League will debut a 17u Championship in addition to its traditional 13u Championship. Player registration for the 2023 season will open Feb. 1 at PGAJrLeague.com

The PGA National High School Golf Association (PGA NHSGA) is an organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of high school golfers across the United States. The PGA NHSGA was developed to unite high school golfers nationally by providing national high school golf rankings, showcasing tournament results and playing opportunities, as well as providing access to unbiased information on college recruiting, coaching and equipment discounts. The 2023 Girls and Boys PGA National High School Golf Invitationals will be held at PGA Frisco in July. Additional information can be found at HighSchoolGolf.org . The PGA NHSGA is also hosting the fourth annual High School Coaches Conference in conjunction with the PGA Show on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27-28). More information about attending virtually or in-person can be found here

The PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (PGA NCCGA) is the governing body for collegiate club golf, with a mission to ensure that every student can play golf in college. The PGA NCCGA helps colleges start, maintain and facilitate club teams while offering golf tournaments regionally and nationally. As of 2022, more than 350 colleges have active club golf teams with more than 4,000 players competing within the PGA NCCGA. The spring season begins soon. Additional information about getting involved can be found at NCCGA.org

PGA Team Golf (formerly City Tour) is a team-based amateur golf tournament series for golfers ages 21 and over. It is hosted in 25 markets during the spring and summer, culminating in a National Championship. These events are designed to provide fun, social golf experiences that accommodate a range of ages and playing abilities. Player registration will open in February. More information can be found at PGATeamGolf.com

PGA Family Golf (formerly PGA Family Cup) brings family members of all ages and skill levels together to create lasting memories through the game of golf. In 2023, PGA Professionals can offer local recreational events at their facilities nationwide, culminating in a National Championship. Coach and player registration will open in February, with the season kicking off this spring. Additional information can be found at PGAFamilyGolf.com