PGA of America Golf Professionals Schaake & Svoboda Qualify for U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Two PGA of America Golf Professionals survived the golf's longest day yesterday.

And they're headed to Pinehurst, North Carolina, next week for the U.S. Open.

Carson Schaake and Andy Svoboda each put on outstanding performances June 3 in the championship's Final Qualifying stage to secure spots in the third men's Major Championship of the year.

PGA Associate Carson Schaake.

Schaake, who's a PGA Associate and Assistant Teaching Professional at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha, Nebraska, was in Ohio at the Springfield Country Club qualifier, shooting rounds of 65-67 to tie for second with Beau Hossler. 72 players were in the field and he secured one of the four spots available, along with Zac Blair, Hossler and Cameron Davis, who fended off fellow Australian Adam Scott in a playoff.

This will be Schaake's second time at the U.S. Open, as he also qualifed for the 2021 championship at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

Meanwhile, at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey, Svoboda was also putting on a stellar performance to try and qualify for a second straight U.S. Open. The PGA Head Professional at Butler National Golf Club in Oak Brook, Illinois, fired a 68-65 to clinch his spot at Pinehurst. The second round included five straight birdies to start the back nine on Canoe Brook's South Course.

The 2024 U.S. Open will be the sixth of Svoboda's career; he played last year at LACC, and then again in 2013, '09, '08 and '06.