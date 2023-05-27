Stewart Cink Aces 13th Hole at KitchenAid Senior PGA

Three time’s the charm at Fields Ranch East this week.

That’s in reference to the number of aces made so far during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, with PGA Member Dave McNabb, major champion Corey Pavin making their holes-in-one in the first round, while a third ace came in Round 3.

Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open Champion, made a hole-in-one on the 191-yard, par-3 13th hole. It’s Field Ranch East’s signature hole, and Cink’s seventh career ace — the last one came at the 2022 Masters on No. 16.

Check out the amazing shot here: