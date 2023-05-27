Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

Stewart Cink Aces 13th Hole at KitchenAid Senior PGA

Published on

Three time’s the charm at Fields Ranch East this week.
That’s in reference to the number of aces made so far during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, with PGA Member Dave McNabb, major champion Corey Pavin making their holes-in-one in the first round, while a third ace came in Round 3.
Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open Champion, made a hole-in-one on the 191-yard, par-3 13th hole. It’s Field Ranch East’s signature hole, and Cink’s seventh career ace — the last one came at the 2022 Masters on No. 16.
Check out the amazing shot here:

We also recommend

Catch Your Next Chip Crisp Like Stewart Cink
Beginner
Catch Your Next Chip Crisp Like Stewart Cink
Dave McNabb Makes Historic Ace at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
Dave McNabb Makes Historic Ace at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Meet the Team of PGA Professionals Playing in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
Meet the Team of PGA Professionals Playing in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech