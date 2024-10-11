Team Georgia Leads Following Day One of 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

Everyone’s chasing Team Georgia (Duluth) following their 38-under-par day one performance in the 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West.

ages 10-13 have trekked to the Home of the PGA of America to compete for the Championship title, Twelve All-Star teams of 96 junior golfers ages 10-13 have trekked to the Home of the PGA of America to compete for the Championship title, broadcast live on ESPN platforms . Days one and two (Friday and Saturday) comprise four, 9-hole rounds played in a team aggregate, stroke play scramble, counting the top three of four pair scores per nine holes. Sunday’s Semifinals and Championship matches are conducted in a match play format.

Georgia teammates Addison Peeples, 13, and partner Joshua Hong, 11, carded seven birdies in the second nine-hole round following a 3-under-par first round.

Team Georgia's Addison Peeples.

“We couldn’t make any putts on the front nine but turned it around on the back,” said Peeples. Teamwork paid off, though. “She gave me a perfect read on every single putt, and I just drained it after her line,” added Hong.

For 13-year-old Vivian Lott, who earned the title of longest drive from the circle tees in Thursdays Skills Challenge with a 294-yard drive, it was all about learning how to shake off the nerves and keep the focus on fun today.

“It’s a big tournament for me as I’ve never been in this situation, especially being on TV,” said Lott. “As the round progressed I started feeling confident, especially after I drove the green and made an eagle.”

Georgia's Vivian Lott had a stellar Day 1.

Lott drove Hole No. 15 with her 3-wood and made an eagle with partner Koiki Miyagi, 12. The pair went 12-under-par through the first two rounds Friday.

“It’s been a really cool experience for these kids to come out here and get to do all of this,” said Team Georgia Coach Patrick McCrary, PGA of America Associate. “They’ve been putting in the work all season long and it’s been their goal to get here. We’re just trying to have some fun and see where the chips fall.”

“It was a total team effort,” added Team Georgia Assistant Coach David Potts, PGA. “They all played really well and picked each other up when they were having a bad hole. We are super proud of them.”

Utah five back after first-time ace

Finishing five shots back from the lead at 34-under, Team Utah (Lehi) earned top play honors when 12-year-old Emery Johnson aced Hole No. 5 with the ESPN cameras rolling.

“I’ve never had a hole in one before,” Johnson told ESPN’s Michael Collins. “The wind was into us so I clubbed up a little and hit a little draw in there. I knew I hit it good, but I heard it hit the pin and I couldn’t see it. I saw my other teammates on the next hole and they ran toward me. Jraice [Finau] picked me up and everyone was giving me high fives.”

“I was really surprised,” said Jraice Finau, 12. “I thought it hit the cameraman behind. It ended up being perfect. It was instinct to pick him up like that.”

Jraice might still be waiting on his first hole-in-one, but he and the rest of the team have a lot of support in their corner with their coaches: Team Utah Coach Tele Wightman, PGA, and Jraice’s dad and official Team Utah Assistant Coach, Tony Finau.

National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship See the latest scores from Frisco, Texas.

“It [Assistant Coach] sounds funny, but this week it’s right,” said Tony Finau of his role at the Championship. “There’s nothing like being on a team. Our message to the kids is to enjoy it, soak it in and make these memories count. It’s really cool what the PGA of America has done with PGA Jr. League, and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

“I watched Georgia play incredibly, and I was proud of our team for staying with them the whole way,” said Wightman. “We’re in really good shape going into tomorrow. We’re going to continue our process and our game plan. They believe in themselves, they trust each other and they just go out and have fun.”

Tony Finau watches his son Jraice warm up.

Finau is no stranger to playing on the national stage and on live television, and this week he’s clearly excited to see the kids experience the joys that can come with it.

“To have your first hole in one on ESPN? Come on, now," Finau added. "That’s what dreams are made of. He deserves all the hype he gets for that. He’s a great kid, great player and it’s great to have him as Jraice’s partner.”

Trailing just one shot behind Team Utah in third place sits Team Florida (Orlando) at 33-under.

“We’re having an absolute blast here,” said Team Florida Coach Cori McAuliffe, LPGA. “We’re grateful to be out here, and we want these kids to create a positive experience and make memories they can take home with them forever.”

The remainder of leaderboard includes Team Virginia (Dulles) in fourth at 33-under; Team Texas (Austin) in fifth at 25-under; Team Connecticut (Harwinton) and Team California (San Diego) tied for sixth at 24-under; Team Ohio in eighth and 20-under; Team Pennsylvania in ninth at 18-under; Team Illinois in 10th at 17-under; Team Minnesota in 11th at 15-under; and Team Kansas (Lenexa) in 12th at 9-under.

Competition resumes tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. CT with two more 9-hole rounds of team aggregate stroke play, and groups and starting times will be available here . The top four teams will advance to the Semifinals on Sunday morning and play for a spot in the Championship Match on Sunday afternoon. The two teams not playing in finals will compete for third place.