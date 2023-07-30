Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Three Dumbbell Exercises to Power Up Your Golf Swing

By Kayla Gutierrez
Published on

The summer golf season is well underway, so if you're in need of a quick tune-up to help power up your game, follow along!
Focusing on strengthening your body in the gym is equally as beneficial as practicing your game on the course. By adding dumbbells into a golf workout routine, you'll be engaging essential upper and lower body muscles needed to generate power in the golf swing.
Rounding out our weekend fitness series with PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, we asked him for a few easy moves that target muscles essential to gaining power in the golf swing.
Parrish recommends the following three moves using only dumbbells, which are easy for all golfers to add to their next workout:
Dumbbell Squat Jumps
The dumbbell squat jump exercise is the perfect way to strengthen your lower body muscles like the quads, hamstrings and glutes; all essential to the golf swing.
To perform this exercise, begin by holding a pair of dumbbells at your sides, standing shoulder-width apart. Then, lower into a normal squat position and explosively push up while extending the hips and knees, raising both dumbbells above your head. 
Duration: Perform this exercise in 3 sets of 8-10 reps.
Dumbell Single-Arm Rows
This move targets two muscles that play an important part in the golf swing: the traps and lats. Here's how to do it: Begin by placing one knee and hand on a bench, with the other foot on the ground.
Hold one dumbbell in the opposite hand, allowing it to hang straight down. Begin to pull the dumbbell towards your chest, ensuring that you keep your elbow close to your body. Lower the dumbbell back down to finish the move.
Duration: Perform this exercise in 3 sets of 8-10 reps.
Dumbell Overhead Press
A great way to build stability in the shoulders and improve flexibility is with the simple dumbbell overhead press exercise.
To do this exercise, begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding one dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level. Begin to press the dumbbells overhead while fully extending your arms.  Lower the dumbbells back down to your shoulder level to finish.
Duration: Perform this exercise in 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

