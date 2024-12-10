Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Tiger Woods Returns, Will Play With Son Charlie in 2024 PNC Championship

Published on

Tiger Woods is back in action this month, and in one of the best ways possible.
The 15-time Major Champion will be teeing it up for the fourth straight year with son Charlie at the 2024 PNC Championship. The duo committed to the tournament on Dec. 10, and joins a host of other golf legends and family members at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Dec. 19-22.
The PNC Championship is a 36-hole scramble that features 20 teams made up of a Major Champion & a member of their family. Many of golf's greats including John Daly and John Daly II, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda and Petr Korda, Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker, Vijay Singh and Qass Singh and defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer will also be playing.

We also recommend

The PNC Championship Reminds Us What's Important — Both About Golf and Life
quick coaching
The PNC Championship Reminds Us What's Important — Both About Golf and Life
Vijay Singh of Fiji and his son Qass Singh celebrate after Vijay Singh had holed the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
quick coaching
How to Have Fun with Your Family on the Course
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 Masters (Getty Images).
Category - Major Events
Tiger Woods in the Majors: An Ultimate Guide
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech