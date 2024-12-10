Tiger Woods Returns, Will Play With Son Charlie in 2024 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back in action this month, and in one of the best ways possible.

The 15-time Major Champion will be teeing it up for the fourth straight year with son Charlie at the 2024 PNC Championship . The duo committed to the tournament on Dec. 10, and joins a host of other golf legends and family members at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Dec. 19-22.

The PNC Championship is a 36-hole scramble that features 20 teams made up of a Major Champion & a member of their family. Many of golf's greats including John Daly and John Daly II, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda and Petr Korda, Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker, Vijay Singh and Qass Singh and defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer will also be playing.