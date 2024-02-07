Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Tiger Woods to Play in Genesis Invitational at Riviera

Published on
Golf fans, mark your calendars: Tiger Woods is making his PGA TOUR season debut next week at The Genesis Invitational.
The 15-time Major Champion announced on social media that he would be at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Feb. 12-18, serving as a playing host. It marks the second straight year Woods has debuted at Riviera.
It'll be Woods' first appearance since the PNC Championship in Orlando late last year.
Riviera, host of the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championships, is where Woods made his PGA TOUR debut in 1992.
Woods is a four-time PGA Champion and has played in 22 PGA Championships through his career.

