Tyler Collet Holds Three-Shot Lead Following Two Rounds of 2025 PGA Professional Championship

Tyler Collet’s game plan worked to perfection in Monday’s second round of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship.

Determined to play smart and miss in the right spots on PGA Golf Club’s Ryder course, Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.) cruised to a 4-under-par 67 and now leads by three at 11-under.

The PGA Assistant Golf Professional at John’s Island Club opened the Championship with a first-round 7-under-par 65 at the Wanamaker, and after shooting a 67 on Monday has now recorded six rounds in the 60s across six career PPC appearances.

“I’m putting well, making those mid-rangers,” said Collet. “I’m missing it in the right spots. You have to do that around here. You can’t miss it in the wrong spots because the greens are fast and a little spicy.”

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) is second, three shots back at 8-under. Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas) and Jesse Mueller (Phoenix, Ariz.) are T-3 at four back, while Paul McClure (Mobile, Ala.) and Andre Chi (Queens, N.Y.) are five off the lead at 6-under.

Collet’s lone bogey of the day came on his opening hole, the par-3, 187-yard 10th. The 29-year-old responded nicely with back-to-back birdies at the par-5, 528-yard 13th and par-4, 376-yard 14th, where he drilled a clutch 12-footer.

“My goal after yesterday was to not move backwards,” said Collet. “Moving backwards one on the first hole was a little disappointing, but getting that birdie on 13 to get back to even, I was like okay ‘Let’s go.’ Those two were key to get the round going for me.”

Collet, the 2023 and ‘22 South Florida PGA Player of the Year, made the turn at 1-under-par 34. Following three consecutive pars on holes 1-3, his caddie, Dylan, challenged him to “be a big boy, step up and hit one off the tee.” He delivered a solid drive at the par-5, 500-yard fourth then knocked a 6-iron close from 228 yards en route to an eagle.

“I pushed it a little bit and the draw took it to four feet,” said Collet. “It was lucky, but it was nice to make that one.”

Collet added a final birdie at the par-5, 528-yard sixth to get to 11-under.

Michael and Ethan Block

Block, the PGA Head Golf Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, followed his standout opening-round score of 7-under-par 64 on Ryder with a 1-under-par 71 on the Wanamaker course. The 48-year-old tallied consecutive birdies on holes 5-6 to counter a pair of front-nine bogeys and make the turn at even par. The Southern California PGA Member battled on the back nine with three birdies, including two in a row at the par-4, 355-yard 15th and par-5, 514-yard 16th holes. Bogeys on holes 14 and 18 kept Block at 1-under on the day.

“A couple of late birdies were huge for me,” said Block. “I told Ethan (his son and caddie), I said ‘I’ve got two birdie holes in a row, let's make it happen.’ And we did and that was huge. And then I bogeyed the holes that, you know what, if I bogey them I was fine with that.”

Block, who stuck to his “go to work” game plan, is eager for what’s to come over the next two days.

“Today was a grind, yeah,” said Block. “And the next two days are going to be a grind, which I love. But at this point, which is my favorite thing in the world, is that now it is game on. Everyone's on the same course. Everyone that's around the same score is going to be playing the same. It's on now and I can't wait to get going tomorrow.”

Jesse Droemer

Droemer, a PGA Teaching Professional at Riverbend Country Club, turned in a steady 3-under-par 68 at Ryder on Monday. After a bogey at the par-4, 436-yard 1st, the 33-year-old rattled off four birdies and 13 pars.

“I didn't really get a whole lot out of the round,” said Droemer. “There was a birdie where I almost flew it in the hole. It went about an inch away. Almost had two holes in one, almost holed out four times. I feel great going to the Wanamaker. I feel like the golf course sets up for my game over there, so I'm looking forward to being over there the next two days.”

Jesse Mueller



Mueller, the PGA General Manager at Grand Canyon University, registered a 1-under-par 71 at Wanamaker. The Southwest PGA Member’s front nine featured a birdie at the par-5, 534-yard 7th and a bogey at the par-4, 456-yard 9th. Birdies on holes 11 and 14 preceded a closing bogey at the par-4, 435-yard 18th.

“I’m hitting the ball pretty well, putting pretty well,” said Mueller. “My driver is for sure the best part of my bag. That’s been putting me in pretty good positions. I haven’t really missed many greens. When I do miss a green, it’s definitely not my driver’s fault.”

McClure, PGA Head Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove, shot 3-under-par 69 on Wanamaker, which included an eagle at the par-5, 534-yard 7th, after a first round 3-under-par 68 at Ryder.

Chi, a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Deepdale Golf Club, eagled the Wanamaker’s par-5, 514-yard 16th and birdied the par-4, 435-yard 18th to finish at 1-under-par 71.

Two-time PPC champion Matt Dobyns (Glen Head, N.Y.) is T-7 at 5-under after surging 19 spots up the leaderboard with a 3-under-par 68 on Ryder.

Ashley Grier (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) is T-25 after posting a 1-under-par 71 at Wanamaker on Monday.

Defending champion Ben Polland (Jackson, Wyo.) shot even-par 72 on Wanamaker to sit T-31 at 1-under.

Preston Cole (Charlotte, N.C.) birdied three of his final four holes to finish at 1-over-par 72 on the Ryder and move inside the cut line at 1-over. The Lead PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Quail Hollow Club is T-54 heading into Tuesday’s third round.

102 players made the 36-hole cut at 2-over-par. Tuesday’s third round of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car, Corebridge Financial and Rolex will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 3-6 pm (ET). A 54-hole cut will take place following the third round to the low 70 scorers and ties.