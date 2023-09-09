Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

ICYMI: U.S. Team Visits Rome to Practice at Marco Simone Ahead of Ryder Cup

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

L-R: Vice Captains Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink; Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Captain Zach Johnson, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Vice Captains Davis Love II, Jim Furyk.

With only weeks to go until the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, now's the time to get ready.
And that's exactly what U.S. Captain Zach Johnson and squad are doing this weekend in the Eternal City, getting a first look at Marco Simone, solidifying chemistry, and dialing in their games for golf's most pressure-packed event.
Take a look at the weekend so far for the U.S. Team, and check back for updates!
Off to Rome . . .
. . . and ready to roll
BUONGIORNO!
Saturdays with Burns & Scheffler
FYI: The rough will be thick
Steve Stricker knows a thing or two about winning a Ryder Cup
The PGA Champion gets ready in Rome
Practice makes perfect
Back in a few weeks for the real deal
Italian team meals (and Jim Furyk's '99 shirt) never miss
Ciao! Next time, it's for the Cup

We also recommend

(Harry How/Getty Images)
Category - Major Events
Five Classic U.S. Team Memories from the Ryder Cup
(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Category - Major Events
What to Know About U.S. Captain's Picks Burns, Fowler, Koepka, Morikawa, Spieth & Thomas
Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
Category - Major Events
Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech