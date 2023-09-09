Category - Major Events
ICYMI: U.S. Team Visits Rome to Practice at Marco Simone Ahead of Ryder Cup
By Ryan Adams, PGA
L-R: Vice Captains Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink; Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Captain Zach Johnson, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Vice Captains Davis Love II, Jim Furyk.
With only weeks to go until the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, now's the time to get ready.
And that's exactly what U.S. Captain Zach Johnson and squad are doing this weekend in the Eternal City, getting a first look at Marco Simone, solidifying chemistry, and dialing in their games for golf's most pressure-packed event.
Take a look at the weekend so far for the U.S. Team, and check back for updates!