It's official. The 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team is complete.

Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were selected by Captain Zach Johnson on Tuesday at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

Watch the announcement here as Thomas, the 2022 PGA Champion, and others discuss making the 2023 squad: