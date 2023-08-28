Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Who Are Your U.S. Ryder Cup Captain's Picks?

With the TOUR Championship wrapping up today, the golf world's attention turns to the 2023 Ryder Cup.
And, more immediately . . . who will be U.S. Captain Zach Johnson's six Captain's Picks? Let the debate commence. And Johnson was in full captain mode on Aug. 27, watching and studying the players in contention down the stretch at East Lake Golf Club.
The announcement of the six Captain's Picks will be made at 9 a.m. CT at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, by Johnson, live on Golf Channel, SiriusXM Radio and the Ryder Cup YouTube page. But for now, let's have a little fun.
Who would you take with your six picks if you were Captain Johnson. Give it a shot, and be entered to win a few prizes by playing Your Picks. You'll be able to choose the remaining U.S. Team as you see fit but make sure to do it before Aug. 29. Good luck!

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

