2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational Begins July 10 at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco

Over 500 of the country’s top high school golfers are set to compete in the 2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational presented by Titleist & FootJoy. This marks the first amateur championship to be played at PGA Frisco and the fifth edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019.

The Girls Invitational will take place July 10-12 on the Fields Ranch East and West Courses at PGA Frisco as well as Old American Golf Club. The Boys Invitational is scheduled for July 17-19 on the Fields Ranch East and West Courses at PGA Frisco as well as The Tribute Golf Links.

The invitation-only field consists of golfers who have won their respective state high school championships as a team or as an individual from small, large, public or private schools. Individual and team champions will be crowned following the three-day 54-hole stroke-play event.

“The PGA of America is excited to welcome these talented high school golfers from across the country to our new home at PGA Frisco,” says PGA President John Lindert, the PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. “The PGA High School Golf National Invitational provides a platform for young golfers to showcase their skills at a national level. We look forward to seeing them compete at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco for the first time.”

The 2023 PGA National High School Golf Invitational will feature competitors from 49 states—including 61 players from Texas alone—as well as China and Guam.

Both winning teams from the 2022 event, held at Pinehurst Resort, will return to defend their titles. Georgia (LMB) finished at 24-over-par 880 to claim the Girls team title while Georgia (RVA) posted 11-over-par 875 to win the Boys Championship.

Jennifer Seo (Arizona) returns to defend her individual medalist title after recording the lowest girls medalist score in Invitational history at 3-under-par 211 in 2022.

Both of the 2023 Girls and Boys medalists will receive exemptions into the 2024 North & South Junior Championship and the 2023 Junior PGA Championships.