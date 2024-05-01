2024 PGA Professional Championship Final Round Tee Times and Featured Groups

The final round of the 2024 PGA Professional Championship will be contested today at Fields Ranch in Frisco, Texas. What started as a field of 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals has been cut to the low 70 and ties.

Here are the groups we’ll have our eyes on!

The Leaders: Ben Polland (-6), Wyatt Worthington II (-3), Jared Jones (-3)

12:30 p.m. CT

Three players each fighting for their first title. Polland, the PGA Director of Golf at Shooting Star of Jackson Hole in Wyoming, delivered a solid third round to take a three-shot lead into Wednesday’s finale. Worthington II, the 36-hole leader, is tied for second with Houston's Jones.

Worthington, making his ninth PGA Professional Championship appearance, will have to adjust his mindset from being chased to the chaser. Jones, the only Texas PGA of America Golf Professional left in the top twenty, wants the trophy to stay on home soil.

Wyatt Worthington II during the 2024 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Frisco.

The Chasers: Braden Shattuck (-1), Andy Svoboda (-1), Josh Bevell (E)

12:19 p.m. CT

Braden Shattuck has his eyes on repeat victories.

After a slow start for the defending champion, Shattuck, the PGA Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Pennsylvania, one of the few players able to stay under par on the difficult Fields Ranch East, vaulting himself 32 spots up the leaderboard and into a final round contender.

Can Svoboda from Illinois' Butler National or Bevell from Nashville tackle the steady winds combined with the challenging demands of Fields Ranch East to make a final round charge?

Low Female: Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth (+1), Zac Oakley (+1), Danny Balin (+1)

11:57 a.m. CT

Connelly-Eiswerth, a PGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country in Jacksonville, was the only female to make the cut in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship. No stranger to tough fields, she became the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series event in its 46-year history this past December, and also won the Women's Stroke Play Championship. Eiswerth is unable to qualify for the PGA Championship, as she played from the forward tees this week at Fields Ranch, and qualifying requires playing from the men's tees.

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth with her caddie during the 2024 PGA Professional Championship at Fields Ranch.

Meanwhile Oakley, son of KitchenAid Senior Champion Pete Oakley, looks to follow in his father's footsteps and play on the biggest stage, while Balin is hoping to qualify for his ninth PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Corebridge Financial Bubble: Dennis Downs (+3), Matt Dobyns (+4), Jeff Kellen (+4)

10:51 a.m. CT

The top 20 finishers will earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team to compete in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, May 13-19. Today will be pressure-packed for this group above, as the players need to stay steady to hold onto their spot while being mentally prepared for a playoff. Downs is inside the bubble at the moment at T20, while Dobyns and Kellen are two of the seven players at T29. Dobyns, a two-time PGA Professional Champion, will need to make a bit of a move if he wants to secure his ticket to Valhalla, but he's the most experienced of the group to do just that.