How to Play the Iconic 7th Hole at Pebble Beach

The 7th hole at Pebble Beach. You know it. You've seen it. After all, it is one of the most recognizable short par 3s on the planet.

At just 106 yards, it’s proof that golf holes don’t need to be long to be intimidating – in fact, it was played at just 92 yards during the 2010 U.S. Open and among the top seven finishers, there were only four birdies on the week. Two of those came from T4 finisher Tiger Woods.

With Pebble Beach Golf Links back in the spotlight, we reached out to a contingent of PGA of America Golf Professionals who’ve had the honor and privilege of playing Pebble to ask for their advice on how to tackle the hole.

Jeffrey Fields, PGA Director of Golf, Westborough C.C. – St. Louis, Missouri:

I've been fortunate to play Pebble Beach multiple times, but my most memorable round came during the 2024 Cobra Puma Pro-Am. In this event, your position after three rounds determines where you play the final round – Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill or Spanish Bay. No matter where you end up, it's a win, but everyone hopes to finish at Pebble.

That year, we earned a spot at Pebble for the final round, and our group was first off at 7 a.m. There’s something surreal about being the first to walk the course, leaving fresh footprints on golf’s hallowed ground. The morning was perfect – no wind, just calm, pristine conditions.

When you step onto the 7th tee, the biggest challenge isn’t the yardage – it’s managing your emotions. The view is breathtaking, and it’s easy to get caught up in the moment. I reminded myself to take a deep breath, soak it all in, and stay focused on the shot.

My approach was simple: dial in the yardage, check the wind, and focus on the middle of the green – no need to get fancy. That morning, with no wind to factor in, my caddie and I settled on a 50-degree wedge, playing a smooth three-quarter swing.

As you’ll see in the video, the shot nearly went in. It landed perfectly, tracked toward the hole, and left me with nothing but a tap-in birdie. To share that moment with my members, at such an iconic course, was an experience I’ll never forget.

Travis Boerner, PGA, Owner, CoastalClub Works – San Diego, California:

The 7th at Pebble Beach plays about half a club shorter, but everything depends on the wind. When I played it in July of 2023, the weather was perfect—calm and clear—but it’s easy to go long if you’re not careful.

On a calm day, you might only need a sand wedge. But when the wind picks up, this short par 3 can feel like a monster. I’ve seen days where it requires a mid-iron or even longer. The conditions dictate everything.

Playing Pebble for the first time felt like a dream, and when you step onto the 7th tee, one thought runs through your mind: just hit the green. It’s an unforgettable moment on one of golf’s most iconic holes.

Earl Cooper, PGA, CEO and Co-Founder, Eastside Golf – New York, New York:

My biggest piece of advice is simple: club up and focus on your target – not the distraction of the Pacific Ocean. It’s a tough hole, but if you’re lucky enough to tee it up at Pebble, take a moment to enjoy the experience.

Earl Cooper at No. 7.

My favorite memory of the 7th might not even be from my own round. Last year, NBA legend Dwyane Wade made a hole-in-one there, and the whole thing was caught on video. It went viral on Instagram, with the entire golf and sports community watching – and to top it off, he was rocking an Eastside Golf polo. That’s something I’ll never forget.

John Snopkowski, PGA Professional, Santa Teresa Golf Club – San Jose, CA:

The 7th at Pebble Beach is pure magic. It has an incredible history, and when you talk about it, you can almost hear the echoes of past tournaments – Peter Jacobsen’s commentary, legendary shots and unforgettable moments.

This hole is all about the wind. On calm days, it’s just a wedge, but when the wind howls, I’ve seen players hitting low, punchy 4-irons just to keep it under control. You can’t always feel the full force of the wind from the tee, so sometimes you need to step up to the edge and get a true read. And on certain days, you actually have to throw your shot out over the ocean, trusting the wind to bring it back.

No. 7 from high above.

A key tip I always hear – and one I stand by – is to club up and take a smooth three-quarter swing. The green has just enough tilt that even a well-struck shot can land softly, check for a moment, then suddenly spin 30 feet away. It reminds me of the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon – small, tricky and iconic.

And if you’re lucky enough to make a hole-in-one here? That’s one for the record books.

Honestly, the people who could tell you the best stories about No. 7 are the caddies. They’ve seen it all.

Mackenzie Mack, PGA, Director of DEI & Engagement, Callaway Golf – Carlsbad, CA:

Say a prayer and whack it!

I played Pebble Beach as a teenager in the inaugural First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in 2004, and one of my most unforgettable moments came on the 7th hole.

The event pairs kids with TOUR Professionals, which is one of the most inspiring and terrifying experiences any youth golfer can imagine. I came to the 7th, and after hitting my tee shot into the front bunker, I got an impromptu lesson from Spanish great José María Cañizares – right there in the sand! That whole week, I managed to get up and down from every bunker I found.

It’s a memory that still sticks with me, and without giving away the secret, if you find yourself in one of the bunkers around the 7th green, my advice is take the background out of the shot. Stay focused on your landing spot and not the waves crashing around you.