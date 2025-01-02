How to Play the Signature Holes at Medinah Country Club's New No. 3 Course

Medinah Country Club, located just outside Chicago, Illinois, is renowned for its championship pedigree and storied history. In fact, it’s hosted two PGA Championships (1999, 2006) and a Ryder Cup (2012) along with three U.S. Opens (1949, 1975, 1990).

Following a comprehensive renovation of its iconic Course No. 3 by OCM Golf Course Architects, led by Aussie legend Geoff Ogilvy, Medinah reopened in July 2024 with a transformed layout and reimagined challenges. Two holes in particular have sparked debate over the honor of being the new "signature hole": the par-4 16th and the par-3 17th.

The Transformation of Course No. 3

The extensive renovation began in the fall of 2022 and saw Course No. 3 closed throughout 2023 and into mid-2024. As Medinah’s PGA Director of Golf Casey Brozek explains, this was no mere restoration.

“We weren’t looking for a restoration. We were looking for a complete redo, and OCM delivered,” Brozek says. “It’s been referred to as a transformation, which is really fitting because several holes are completely new.”

A transformed No. 3. (Medinah Country Club/Nick Novelli 2024)

Among the changes, the former signature hole, the par-3 13th over water, has been replaced with a new par-3, while the previous 17th – yet another daunting par-3 over Lake Kadijah – has been relocated and reimagined. As mentioned, both the 16th and 17th holes are strong contenders for Medinah’s signature hole status.

Here’s how you should play them both.

Hole 16: A Demanding Dogleg

The 16th hole is a dogleg-right par 4 that demands precision and strategy. Playing over the edge of Lake Kadijah, the hole challenges golfers from the tee all the way to the green.

“The tees are on the south side of the lake, and the tee shot requires you to navigate over Kadijah while the fairway runs parallel to the lake’s northern edges,” Brozek describes. “You have to match your target line and shot shape to hit the fairway. Bite off more yardage and hit a draw, or take a safer route and play a fade. However, if you overcut it, you’re wet. Block the draw or hit the dreaded straight ball, and you’re faced with a penalty as well.”

Even after navigating the narrow fairway, the green presents its own perils. It is guarded by water along the right side and a deep bunker complex on the left, punishing any errant approach shots. This hole demands precision and intent on every swing.

The tricky, new 16th green. (Medinah Country Club/Nick Novelli 2024)

So, how should you play it?

Stick to your most trusted shot shape off the tee, be very intentional with your target line and swing with confidence. The less sure you feel about your driver, the farther you aim left. On the approach, the center of the green is your friend.

Hole 17: A Redefined Par-3

The 17th hole is a long par 3 that showcases Lake Kadijah in all its glory. Playing 217 yards from the back tees, this hole features a diagonal carry over the water that amplifies the risk of a wayward shot. At that distance, it demands every ounce of skill and courage a golfer can muster.

The green’s angled orientation requires a precise tee shot. A miscalculated line or poorly struck shot can quickly turn a promising round into a frustrating one.

“If you get the ball hooking at all, you’ll be lucky to find one of the greenside bunkers. If it misses the green left, the slope will kick it into the water,” Brozek explains. “It sits right on the lake, and it’s pretty impressive.”

The 17th green gives the hole some signature status. (Medinah Country Club/Nick Novelli 2024)

His advice for playing the hole? “If you’re not a tournament golfer, there’s no shame in playing from the forward tees.”

If you insist on the challenge, missing short and right gives you the best chance of getting up and down. Choose to bail out long and right? You’re left with a daunting pitch shot as you stare Kadijah in the face.

Medinah’s New Identity

With its revamped layout and these two standout holes, Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 is turning the page on history and delivering a modern masterpiece. The transformation has been met with admiration from members and guests alike.

What makes it special is that many of the holes are not even recognizable,” says Brozek. “It’s a completely new challenge.”

(Medinah Country Club/Nick Novelli 2024)

Whether it’s the strategic demands of the 16th or the picturesque challenge of the 17th, Medinah’s new signature holes exemplify the course’s new standards. Previously the defining characteristics of the course were long, narrow, tree-lined. Now, the opened vistas have highlighted the topography as the marquee feature of Course #3. Stay tuned for our full review of the course transformation, coming soon to PGA.com.

For golfers tackling this updated championship layout, precision, patience and respect for the hazards will be key.