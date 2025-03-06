How to Practice at Home, Part 3: Increase Your Speed With the Stack System

In this edition of our Practice at Home series, we're exploring how dedicated speed training can transform your distance. As golf continues to evolve into a power-focused sport, learning how to safely and effectively increase your swing speed has become essential for players at every level.

Unlike traditional swing instruction, which focuses primarily on technique, speed training directly targets your body's ability to generate clubhead velocity. The Stack System — which was created by PGA of America Golf Professional Marty Jertson, an engineer for Ping Golf, and Dr. Sasho MacKenzie, a renowned biomechanist specializing in golf — has revolutionized this approach by creating a scientifically validated protocol that produces measurable results without compromising swing mechanics.

What sets The Stack System apart is its adjustable weight technology combined with prescribed training protocols. This combination allows golfers to progressively overload their swing—much like weightlifters progressively overload muscles—but in a golf-specific manner that transfers directly to performance.

Getting Started: The Baseline Protocol

Establishing your baseline is crucial before jumping into intensive speed training. Using The Stack System's mobile app, you'll begin by measuring your current driver swing speed. This becomes your reference point for all future progress.

The initial protocol typically involves swinging the club with its lightest configuration for approximately 10 swings at 80% effort, followed by 10 swings at 90%, and finally, 5 swings at maximum effort. This progressive approach properly warms up your golf-specific muscles while preventing injury—a common concern with unstructured speed training methods.

The Overspeed Training Protocol

The core of The Stack System's approach is overspeed training, which trains your neuromuscular system to operate at higher velocities than normal. By alternating between lighter and heavier club configurations in structured sessions, you create what exercise scientists call a "contrast effect."

A typical session might include 8 swings with a lightweight setting, followed immediately by 8 swings with a heavier configuration. This contrast helps your body recruit fast-twitch muscle fibers more effectively, leading to increased clubhead speed with your actual driver.

For optimal results, dedicate 2-3 weekly sessions to speed training, with at least 48 hours of recovery between sessions. Many Stack System users report gains of 5-8 mph in swing speed within 6-8 weeks—translating to approximately 15-25 yards of additional driving distance.

Integrating Speed with Technique

One common concern with speed training is losing control or disrupting swing mechanics. The Stack System addresses this through its "technical integration" protocols, which help you incorporate your new speed into your regular swing.

After completing your speed training sets, hit 5-10 balls with your regular driver, focusing on maintaining your normal tempo and mechanics while accessing your new speed capacity. The Stack app allows you to track both your training speeds and actual on-course performance, creating a direct feedback loop.

Progress Tracking and Adaptation

Unlike random practice, The Stack System's scientific approach includes progressive programming that adapts as you improve. The companion app tracks your performance and automatically recommends weight configurations and protocols based on your progress.

The system's algorithm monitors factors like speed plateaus and regression, automatically adjusting your training protocol to prevent stagnation—similar to having a strength coach continuously fine-tune your program.

Creating a Balanced Practice Routine

While speed training delivers impressive distance gains, it should complement rather than replace your regular practice. A balanced approach might include two 15-minute Stack System sessions weekly, combined with hitting balls with your clubs.

By methodically developing both your technical skills and physical capabilities, you'll create a more complete game improvement system that addresses all aspects of performance.

The beauty of The Stack System lies in its accessibility—transform any space into a dedicated speed training facility and unlock distance gains previously available only to elite players with professional training resources.

