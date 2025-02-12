Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 Debuts Feb. 25 — Watch the Trailer

Published on

Get your popcorn ready, golf fans. Full Swing is back for another season.
Season 3 of the hit Netflix show chronicling life on the PGA TOUR will debut on the streaming service Feb. 25 and it's sure to be a good one. Check out the trailer:
Season 3 of Full Swing revisits the world of men's professional golf in 2024, with plenty of highlights, drama and excitement included. Stops at the PGA Championship in Louisville, where Xander Schauffele won his first major title, are included as well as an in-depth storyline on the redemption story of U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley.
Much like season 2, there's a slew of returning characters but also some new ones mixed in, as well. Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo and Minjee Lee, Shane Lowry, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Camilo Villegas and Gary Woodland join stars from the first two seasons, Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala and Justin Thomas.

