PGA of America Announces Elijah Craig as Official Bourbon and Rye Whiskey

The PGA of America and Elijah Craig Bourbon announced today a multi-year partnership that makes Elijah Craig the “Official Bourbon” and whiskey supplier of the PGA of America, PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and an official partner of the PGA National Club Championship.

“We are proud to welcome Elijah Craig as the official bourbon and whiskey supplier of the PGA of America,” said PGA of America Senior Director, Partnership Strategy & Management Luke Reissman. “The combination of championship golf and Elijah Craig’s distinct flavor profile is a perfect match. With its unparalleled taste and quality, Elijah Craig undoubtedly enhances the spectator experience at our championships.”

The Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy will provide spectators at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill with a spectacular setting to savor hand-crafted cocktails, including the distinctive warm spice and smooth flavor of Elijah Craig Small Batch, while also enjoying an interactive signature wall and stunning views of the golf course’s 12th hole.

Spectators will be able to enjoy Elijah Craig’s signature cocktail, the “Oak Hill Old Fashioned,” which features an oak-forward twist to the classic old fashioned. Elijah Craig’s award-winning bourbon and rye whiskey will also be available at concessions and hospitality areas across the PGA Championship.

“When you see a great golf swing or sip an expertly crafted Bourbon, you can appreciate the years of patience and perseverance required to arrive at that moment. Elijah Craig is thrilled to partner with an organization of such unmatched reputation and membership,” said Max Stefka, Elijah Craig Group Product Director. “Together, Elijah Craig and the PGA of America look forward to celebrating wins big and small with golf supporters everywhere over a glass of Elijah Craig Bourbon.”

Team Elijah Craig continues to leave its mark on the golf world as “The Official Bourbon” of PGA Tour Professional Golfer Max Homa and sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis Renner. Now spectators will experience Elijah Craig through a prominent digital media presence across the PGA of America’s social and digital channels including custom content, run-of-site media and authentic integration on the Championship’s social platforms, which will allow the brand to engage with new supporters in meaningful ways.

The 2023 PGA Championship returns to the iconic Oak Hill Country Club, East Course, in Rochester, New York for the 105th edition, May 15-21.

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held June 21-25 on the Lower Course at historic Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey for the 69th edition.

The 2023 PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from across the country and will be hosted at Troon North Golf Club and The Westin Kierland Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, this December.