Raising the Bar with Max Homa and Elijah Craig

Max Homa, caddie Joe Greiner, Amanda Balionis and a few sips of Elijah Craig bourbon . . . we think that sounds like a perfect recipe for some fun golf conversation.

Among other topics, the trio talks about the excitement that’s building for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky — right in the middle of Bourbon Country.

And how many bottles of Elijah Craig fit in the Wanamaker Trophy? We might just find out if Max lifts the Trophy in a few short weeks.

“I am convinced Saturday [at the 2023 Ryder Cup] was the greatest golf day I’ve ever had," says Homa. "It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a golf course.”

Enjoy the fun banter banter between this trio.

