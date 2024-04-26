Raising the Bar with Max Homa and Elijah Craig

Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
By Randy Stutzman
Max Homa, caddie Joe Greiner, Amanda Balionis and a few sips of Elijah Craig bourbon . . . we think that sounds like a perfect recipe for some fun golf conversation.
Among other topics, the trio talks about the excitement that’s building for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky — right in the middle of Bourbon Country.
And how many bottles of Elijah Craig fit in the Wanamaker Trophy? We might just find out if Max lifts the Trophy in a few short weeks.
They also covered Homa’s experience at the Ryder Cup in Rome last September.
“I am convinced Saturday [at the 2023 Ryder Cup] was the greatest golf day I’ve ever had," says Homa. "It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a golf course.”
Enjoy the fun banter banter between this trio.
Elijah Craig is the “Official Bourbon” and whiskey supplier of the PGA of America and the PGA Championship.

