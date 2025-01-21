The PGA of America Launches Golf Travel Partnership with Premier Golf

The PGA of America and Premier Golf—a division of the world’s largest golf travel group, Your Golf Travel—announced today a partnership naming the Atlanta-based golf-vacation company the "Official Golf Vacation Partner of the PGA of America."

The agreement aims to accelerate the specialist luxury tour operator's expansion in North America in a golf travel tourism market worth $40 billion annually while underlining the PGA of America’s commitment to serve the more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals.

The PGA of America will contribute its brand and marketing assets to raise the profile and visibility of Premier Golf. Additionally, the partnership will allow PGA of America Golf Professionals to offer enhanced travel incentives while increasing interest and participation in the game.

“PGA of America Golf Professionals often serve their members and students through organized golf trips, enjoying the incredible golf destinations we all love as avid golfers,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Premier Golf as they have participated in our Golf Retirement Plus Program for over 20 years. We appreciate their willingness to join our efforts to serve the more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals.”

(Photo courtesy of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort)

Premier Golf will engage with PGA of America Golf Professionals at the 72nd PGA Show on Wednesday, January 22nd at 5 p.m. EST, during a PGA of America Member Reception located in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, Premier Golf will be located in the Golf Travel and Tourism area of the Show Floor at Booth #3972

Premier Golf Managing Director Ann Mabry said: “Premier Golf was founded back in 1988 and we have had a long-standing history with the PGA of America, originally formed as ‘PGA Travel’ and working on many Ryder Cups together since 1991. This new partnership builds on the legacy between our respective organizations and we are fully committed to serving the needs of all PGA of America Golf Professionals across the country as well as the wider 45 million golfers in the United States.”

The first hole at No. 2. (John Mummert/USGA)

President of Premier Golf, Ross Marshall said, “This is brilliant news for PGA of America Golf Professionals, industry stakeholders and golfers across America. This exciting collaboration will ensure we better serve the wider golfing community, whilst delivering elevated travel inspiration and unforgettable golfing experiences. Additional incentives for PGA of America Golf Professionals and bespoke account management will help us scale our professional and member travel business across America.”