What You Need to Know Ahead of Moving Day at the 2024 Girl's National Invitational

By Chelsea Sedlar
Yesterday over 200 of the top female high school golfers in the nation teed it up in Frisco for the first round of the 2024 PGA High School Golf National Invitational. With the remanence of Beryl forcing the field to play through delays and wet weather, here's everything you need to know about round one and who to keep your eyes on today!
Day One Dominance
California (SMC) came out of the gate firing, but they did not start their round too far ahead of chasers Arizona (XAV) and defending champions Texas (RGN). Where they made their charge was after an hour rain delay. The break in play seemed to throw Arizona and (XAV) and Texas (RGN) out of rhythm while California (SMC) kept their foot on the gas. They finished the day posting an impressive 16-under-par team score and hold a 14 shot lead. Can Arizona (XAV) and Texas (RGN) find something at WestRidge Golf Course today to keep them in the fight?
A Crowded Individual Leaderboard
Thirty-seven players ended the first round at even-par or better. Victoria Davis (North Carolina) sits at the top of that group after an opening round 66, 6-under-par. She only holds a one stroke lead over a pack of experienced and hungry chasers. Donina Zhou, Angelina Tao, and Leigh Chien of California (SMC) and Alexis Yanet Lamadrid of Arizona (XAV) are just one off the lead. Who will shake up the standings after moving day?
