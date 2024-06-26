2024 PGA High School Golf National Invitational Returns to PGA Frisco on July 1

The 2024 PGA High School Golf National Invitational , presented by Titleist & FootJoy, returns to PGA Frisco on July 1-3 (boys) and July 8-10 (girls). More than 500 of the country’s top high school golfers are set to compete in this invite-only tournament at the “Modern Home of American Golf.”

This marks the second consecutive year the event will be played at PGA Frisco and the sixth edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019.

The Boys Invitational will take place July 1-3 on the Fields Ranch East and West courses at PGA Frisco, as well as WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney. The Girls Invitational will be contested July 8-10 across Fields Ranch West, Westridge Golf Course in McKinney and Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper.

The winning Team Georgia (RVA) squad is eyeing a repeat victory at PGA Frisco.

The field consists of golfers who have won their respective high school state championships as a team or as an individual from large, small, private or public schools. Team and individual champions will be crowned following the three-day, 54-hole stroke-play event.

The 2024 PGA National High School Golf Invitational will feature competitors from nearly all 50 states, including 55 players from Texas alone, as well as Guam and Taiwan.

Both winning teams from the 2023 event will return to defend their titles. Texas (RGN) finished at 60-over-par 920 to claim the girl’s team title. Georgia (RVA) finished 15-over-par 879 to win the boy’s championship.

Charles Beeson of Rivers Academy in Georgia will return to defend his individual medalist title after finishing 5-under-par 211 last year.

Charles Beeson

Two Texas natives, Jace Hulett of Geneva School of Boerne and Tarini Bhoga of Frisco Centennial High School, are also returning. Both are leaders on the 2023-24 Texas High School State Championship Player Leaderboard.

The 2024 girls and boys medalists will receive exemptions into the 2024 Junior PGA Championships at Congressional Country Club and the 2025 North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst Resort.