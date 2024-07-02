3 Things to Know Ahead of Moving Day at the Boy's National Invitational

Yesterday over 300 of the top high school golfers in the nation teed it up for the first round of the 2024 High School Golf National Invitational presented by Titleist and FootJoy. Birdies, bogeys, an albatross, we saw it all on Monday! Here’s everything you need to know before the second round gets underway.

49 Players Under Par

Nine birdies weren’t enough for Ben Wheeler (Missouri) to separate himself from the pack. With 64 players shooting even or better in their opening round, who will make a second day charge to take the lead? Aman Vantipalli (Georgia) and Charles Beeson (Georgia) might be within three of the individual race but they are focusing their energy on the team competition.

Tied at the Top of the Team Leaderboard

Georgia (MLT) and Texas (LKT) sit deadlocked at the top of the team competition. Both teams came out firing in the Texas heat, posting 12-under-par team totals! Be careful not to forget about the defending champions Georgia (RVA) who lurk in third place just six strokes behind the leaders. With the pressure mounting, and ten teams posting scores of even or better in the first round, how will they handle the challenge of Fields Ranch West on moving day?

An Albatross and an Ace

WestRidge Golf Course saw some stellar golf on Monday! Cooper Meyer (Utah) dunked it on the third hole with a 9-iron from 151-yards. Not to be outdone, Luke Nolan (Texas) carded an albatross on the 545-yard par 5. Will we see more of these highlight shots this week?