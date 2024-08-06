Olympics 2024: Three Things to Know About the Women's Golf Competition

G olf has proven to be a huge hit so far at Paris Olympics, and lucky for us . . . there's more to come.

That's in the form of the Women's Golf competition beginning Aug. 7 at Le Golf National with a star-studded, 60-person field competing for gold, silver and bronze medals. Big names like Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko headline the players looking to make the podium but that's just one of several storylines that are emerging.

Here are three things to know about Women's Olympic Golf event.

First things first: How to watch

Coffee golf, anyone? Similar to last week, the networks of NBC will be on the call providing plenty of coverage of the Women's Olympic Golf at Le Golf National. Here's the schedule that you can set your alarms for (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, August 7

3:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ; Golf Channel/Peacock

Thursday, August 8

3:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ; Golf Channel/Peacock

KPMG Women's PGA Champion Brooke Henderson is in the field at the 2024 Olympics.

Friday, August 9

3:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ; Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, August 10

3:00 a.m. – 12:30* p.m. ; Golf Channel/Peacock

*(medal ceremony in final 30 minutes)

Some tee times to keep an eye on include:

The 3:44 a.m. slot of 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Hannah Green, Great Britain's Charley Hull and rising LPGA star Rose Zhang

At 3:55 a.m., World No. 1 Korda, South Korea's Jin Young Ko and 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Ruoning Yin

4:11 a.m. – Brooke Henderson, who's seeking her first Olympic medal

5:44 a.m. – U.S. Women's Open Champions Yuka Saso of Japan, Minjee Lee of Australia, and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand

5:55 a.m. – Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (USA) and 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Amy Yang (South Korea)

6:06 a.m. – Lydia Ko (New Zealand), who's medaled in the last two Olympic competitions.

Ko looking for three in a row

Speaking of Ko, she's one of 15 players that have played in the Rio Games, Tokyo Games and then this year in Paris. But what stands out for the New Zealand native is an opportunity to complete a rare trifecta: in 2016, she took the silver medal and in 2021, took bronze. The gold would put her in unparalleled territory when it comes to Olympic Golf, as no one else has multiple medals since golf returned eight years ago.

Lydia Ko has been at every Women's Olympic Golf competition.

But she'll have plenty of company competing for a podium spot. Nine of the top 10 from the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings are playing, as well as 20 winners from both the LPGA and Ladies European Tour this year, respectively.

One thing also to keep an eye with Lydia is her fantastic golf swing. She's tinkered with it through the years, but has always had the repetitiveness and silky tempo that's led to such a consistently great career. PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares what you can learn from her, especially when it comes to hybrids:

Can Korda tie a bow on golden season with gold medal?

Aside from Ko trying to go 3 for 3 in appearances and medals at the Olympics, the other massive storyline is if Korda can repeat as gold medalist.

Xander Schauffele looked to be in prime position to accomplish the feat at the Men's Golf competition but fell out of contention in the final day. Korda was Schauffele's gold counterpart in Tokyo and she'll look to join fellow World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in bringing back another gold medal to the United States.

The question is . . . can Korda revive the play she was riding high with earlier in the year at Le Golf National? Missing the cut at the U.S. Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship was a bit shocking, but it doesn't take away from the fact that Korda has still had a impressively dominant season on the LPGA. Her coach, 2021 PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year Jamie Mulligan, is onsite in Paris, helping Korda trend, as she says, "in the right direction."

Nelly Korda x Olympics

Six victories, including five straight and a major title, have made her the perennial favorite every time she tees it up. And while there will certainly be pressure to add a second career gold medal to the mantle, Korda seems to be following a recipe that was succesfully deployed by Scheffler last week.

Have fun.

"I'm just going to go out," Korda says, "and enjoy the experience."

And who can blame her? After all . . . its the Olympics.