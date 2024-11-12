Preston Cole Looks to Defend Title at 2024 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship

Preston Cole learned last year how far 124 yards could take him in his golf career.

That was the distance Cole’s ball was from the 18th hole when he took his final waggle, holding a two-shot lead in the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

Cole wasn’t in protecting mode when he aimed at the flag on the lower right corner of the closing hole of the Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club. He went flag-hunting with his pitching wedge, the ball flying over the water, skipping once on the green and rolling into the hole for a walk-off eagle and a three-shot win over Mike Ballo of Westchester Country Club. It was Cole’s last shot of a final-round 68, the lowest of the fourth round.

“It’s always been a good thing to look back on,” Cole said. “I’m sure when I get there on the practice green, I’ll look down the 18th with a smile.”

Cole celebrates after holing out for eagle.

Not only was it Cole’s first victory as an Assistant PGA Golf Professional, but it kick-started the greatest stretch of golf for the 30-year-old who works at Quail Hollow Club. The win got him into the PGA Professional Championship, where he finished tied for eighth to earn a spot in the PGA Championship at Valhalla, his first major. (He missed the cut.)

“Holing that shot kind of spurred on a great year for me,” said Cole, who also won the Carolinas PGA Section Championship while earning Player of the Year honors in his section. “It was kind of a whirlwind for me.

Cole returns to PGA Golf Club this week to defend his National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship title against a stellar field on a renovated Wanamaker Course. The 72-hole championship runs Thursday through Sunday, with the winner again receiving a spot in the PPC.

Past champions in this week’s field include Domenico Geminiani (2022) and Jin Chung (2021).

Cole said he will spend his practice rounds getting acquainted with the changes made to the Wanamaker Course. He’ll have extra motivation to finish well enough to again advance to the PPC and, hopefully, the PGA Championship.

Why? Next year’s PGA Championship will be played at his home course, Quail Hollow. That would be more special than winning a tournament with a walk-off eagle.

