The Showdown: One Swing Tip You Can Learn From Brooks, Bryson, Rory & Scottie

The long-awaited matchup between the stars of the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf is finally here.

The Showdown tonight at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas is a much-anticipated face-off pitting powerhouse duo Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau versus an equally formidable team of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Each Major Champion will bring a unique strength to the match which will not only make it a fun watch but also offer us golfers valuable lessons to improve our own games.

Let's delve into a golf tip you can learn from each of these exceptional athletes.

Bryson DeChambeau: Mastering the Art of the Drive

Bryson DeChambeau's driving capabilities are nothing short of awe-inspiring. His analytical approach to the game and raw power have transformed how we view the modern drive.

Here's what you can learn from Bryson: it's not just about power; it's the combination of power and precision. Start by working on your swing mechanics — make sure that your pre-swing fundamentals, posture, grip and alignment are consistent each time you set up. Spend considerable time working on your alignment with your feet, knees, hips and shoulders parallel to the left (for right-handers) of your target line. Alignment is one of the most common issues with poor driving.

Finally, build your core strength, as a powerful core will support more controlled and forceful drives. If you need somewhere to start, try these core exercises to start boosting your swing speed.

Brooks Koepka: Cultivating Mental Strength

Brooks Koepka exemplifies the mental fortitude necessary to succeed under pressure. It's evident in his resume: At The Showdown, he has the most major titles of all four players. Brooks' ability to remain composed and confident, particularly in Major Championships, is a testament to his mental preparation.

We all know that golf is as much a mental game as it is physical. Focus on building your mental strength by practicing mindfulness and visualization techniques. If you need a place to start on mindfulness, this piece by Dr. Joe Parent , author of "Zen Golf," is a terrific read. Before each round, mentally walk through the course and visualize your perfect swing on challenging holes.

During play, maintain your composure by staying focused on your routine and breathing deeply to steady your nerves. Remember, confidence is built through preparation and a positive mindset.

Scottie Scheffler: Precision in Iron Play

His precision and consistency with irons can serve as an excellent lesson for any golfer, regardless of ability level. The key here is solid contact and consistent swing mechanics. Focus on maintaining a rhythmic and smooth swing, emphasizing balance at every stage. If you need to, start by using a slightly narrower stance to gain better control over your swing.

Then, start working on your swing's low point and how you come into the ball at impact. You can put a line of baby powder at the distance of one ball in front of your ball and aim to hit the ball first and then your divot at that powder line. This will ensure clean contact with the ball, catching it before hitting the turf.

Rory McIlroy: Finesse with Wedge Play

Rory McIlroy's finesse with wedges lies in his control and touch around the greens. His combination of delicate touch and precise technique offers invaluable insights. There's no better example of that than this stellar play from off the green last year at the Ryder Cup:

To improve your wedge play, focus on developing a soft feel and consistent tempo. Work on varying trajectories by adjusting your ball position and the length of your back and through swing.

When practicing, try hitting to different distances regularly, refining your ability to control both distance and spin. Remember, it's not about how hard you hit the ball but how well you can control its flight.

As you watch The Showdown at Shadow Creek, pay attention to the areas I mentioned earlier in real-time. Each player demonstrates a unique aspect of the game that we can all learn from and apply to our own play. Bryson showcases calculated power, Brooks exhibits mental tenacity, Scottie displays precision with his irons, and Rory embodies subtle finesse with wedges. These players elevate the game of golf and provide us with invaluable lessons every time they tee off. Use the techniques from four of the game's best players as inspiration!