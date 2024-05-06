Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship First Round Featured Pairings

By Chelsea Sedlar
Published on
Alabama State University during a practice round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The 37th edition of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT, starts today at TPC Sawgrass. The most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf will boast a 187-player field consisting of 27 teams and 52 individuals competing in five divisions. Here are our most anticipated pairings for each division!
Micah Stangebye, Ky Stopp, Emmanuel Lim, Austin Shoemaker
9:57AM EST, Valley Course, Men's Division II Team
Kentucky State University's Micah Stangebye lead his team to the Men's Division II title in the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. The defending medalist looks set his team up for back-to-back victories with a strong first round. Ky Stopp and his team, Chaminade University of Honolulu, were the farthest to travel to this year's event for their championship debut. In his first year on the team, Stopp broke a 10-year scoring average, posting a 75.2 average for the year.
Participants of Kentucky State University dump water on Micah Stangebye during the final round of the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Morgan Horrell, Lucie Charbonnier, Taysea Powell, Claudia Hofmeister
10:12AM EST, Valley Course, Women's Team Division
Lucie Charbonnier has two consecutive medalist titles, can she make it a third to cap off her collegiate career? Not only is she fighting for individual glory, Texas A&M Corpus Christi could be on their way to a fourth consecutive PGA WORKS Championship.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi celebrate during the final round of the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Drew Walker, Jared Southerland, Rondarius Walters
10:59AM EST, Stadium Course, Men's DI Team
North Carolina A&T State University's Drew Walker is making his championship debut with a new coach by his side. That coach? Scooter Clark, former PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Director. Coach Clark recently returned to collegiate athletics and hopes he can use his years of experience and familiarity with this event to propel his team to a win.
Scooter Clark at the 32nd PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Matthew Vital, Rashon Williams, Trevor Lopez, Marlon Jones
11:43AM EST, Stadium Course, Men's Individual Division
Temple University's Matthew Vital and San Jose State's Marlon Jones are both freshmen. These young guns might be new to PGA WORKS Collegiate competition but they are known to perform well in high pressure situations. Trevor Lopez from the University of Connecticut, making his third start at the PGA WORKS Collegiate, will have to adjust his northeast style of play to conquer the quick fairways, sandy waste areas, and water hazards that guard almost every hole of TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course.
Trevor Lopez during the first round for the 2022 PGA Works Collegiate Championship.
Una Chou, Jessica Ng, Kaiyuree Moodley, Mohea Mansbendel
12:16PM EST, Stadium Course, Women's Individual Division
Una Chou and Jessica Ng, teammates from the University of British Columbia, are each making their second start in the championship. Fresh off a dominating 47-stroke victory at the CCC Championship, they want to keep their momentum rolling through the PGA WORKS Collegiate and into the NAIA National Championship next week.
Jessica Ng at the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Find a complete list of starting times here.
Don't miss any of the action live on Golf Channel and streaming on pga.com. Learn more about how to watch.

