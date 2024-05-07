Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

3 Things to Know Ahead of Moving Day at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

By Chelsea Sedlar
Published on
Miles Taylor of Florida A&M University during the first round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Miles Taylor of Florida A&M University during the first round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Get your popcorn ready, it's moving day at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship! Here's what you need to know heading into the second round at TPC Sawgrass.
Day One Dominance
The Florida A&M University Rattlers hold a 12-shot lead in the Men's Division I Team competition after posting a 13-over-par 301 on TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course Monday.
Highlighted by graduate student Patrick Mwendapole's even-par 72, the only player to post an even par round in the division. Mwendapole showed the same composure as some PGA TOUR Professionals that walk these fairways, posting 10 consecutive pars on holes 9-18 to close out his round. The Kohler Bold Play of the Day belongs to FAMU's Patrick Jean-Pierre at the Par 3 13th of TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.
Windy Conditions Put the Field on Notice
The age old line, 'golf is an outdoor sport' and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Field knows it all too well after having to tackle THE PLAYERS Stadium Course with winds gusting up to 25mph.
Kaiyuree Moodley, University of North Carolina Charlotte, carded an even-par 72 Monday to grab a one-shot advantage in the Women’s Individual competition. She started the day with six straight pars on holes 1-6 before back-to-back birdies on the par-4 7th and par-3 8th holes.
“I was really happy with how I played, especially staying so consistent,” said Moodley. “That was what helped me today, just making sure that I hit every fairway and every green and two putt. If the birdies go in, they go in. I was proud of how patient I was today, even with the wind picking up towards the end.”
With the forecasted winds the same heading into moving day, the Men's Division II and Women's teams will have to bring their best composure with them, can they rise to the challenge?
Kaiyuree Moodley of University of North Carolina at Charlotte reacts to a putt during the first round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Kaiyuree Moodley of University of North Carolina at Charlotte reacts to a putt during the first round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
An Unlikely Back Nine Charge
They call him Sparky, for good reason. Sahasawat Ariyachatvakin of the University of Delaware lit up the back nine of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. He carded the only eagle of the day on the par-5 15th and dropped a long-range birdie on the par-3 17th to vault himself into the lead of the Men's Individual competition.
Live Coverage on Golf Channel and streaming on PGA.com continues today from 3-6PM EST.
Find full first round results and second round pairings here.

We also recommend

Sights & Sounds From PGA WORKS Beyond The Green at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Game Changers
Sights & Sounds From PGA WORKS Beyond The Green at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Mouton Takes Two-Shot Lead Through Two Rounds of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
Mouton Takes Two-Shot Lead Through Two Rounds of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
How to Watch the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
How to Watch the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
WATCH LIVE: 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
WATCH LIVE: 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Miles Taylor of Florida A&M University during the first round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Category - Amateur Programs
3 Things to Know Ahead of Moving Day at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
PGA WORKS Collegiate Champion Tiana Jones, PGA, Shares Her Inspiring Golf Story
Game Changers
PGA WORKS Collegiate Champion Tiana Jones, PGA, Shares Her Inspiring Golf Story
Austin Shoemaker of Lincoln University of Missouri during the first round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Shoemaker Guides Lincoln University of Missouri to Men’s Division II Lead After First Round of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Alabama State University during a practice round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Category - Amateur Programs
2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship First Round Featured Pairings
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech