3 Things to Know Ahead of Moving Day at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Get your popcorn ready, it's moving day at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship ! Here's what you need to know heading into the second round at TPC Sawgrass.

Day One Dominance

T he Florida A&M University Rattlers hold a 12-shot lead in the Men's Division I Team competition after posting a 13-over-par 301 on TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course Monday.

Highlighted by graduate student Patrick Mwendapole's even-par 72, the only player to post an even par round in the division. Mwendapole showed the same composure as some PGA TOUR Professionals that walk these fairways, posting 10 consecutive pars on holes 9-18 to close out his round. The Kohler Bold Play of the Day belongs to FAMU's Patrick Jean-Pierre at the Par 3 13th of TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

Windy Conditions Put the Field on Notice

The age old line, 'golf is an outdoor sport' and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Field knows it all too well after having to tackle THE PLAYERS Stadium Course with winds gusting up to 25mph.

Kaiyuree Moodley, University of North Carolina Charlotte, carded an even-par 72 Monday to grab a one-shot advantage in the Women’s Individual competition. She started the day with six straight pars on holes 1-6 before back-to-back birdies on the par-4 7th and par-3 8th holes.

“I was really happy with how I played, especially staying so consistent,” said Moodley. “That was what helped me today, just making sure that I hit every fairway and every green and two putt. If the birdies go in, they go in. I was proud of how patient I was today, even with the wind picking up towards the end.”

With the forecasted winds the same heading into moving day, the Men's Division II and Women's teams will have to bring their best composure with them, can they rise to the challenge?

Kaiyuree Moodley of University of North Carolina at Charlotte reacts to a putt during the first round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

An Unlikely Back Nine Charge

They call him Sparky, for good reason. Sahasawat Ariyachatvakin of the University of Delaware lit up the back nine of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. He carded the only eagle of the day on the par-5 15th and dropped a long-range birdie on the par-3 17th to vault himself into the lead of the Men's Individual competition.

Live Coverage on Golf Channel and streaming on PGA.com continues today from 3-6PM EST.