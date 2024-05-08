Three Things to Know Before the Final Round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The Final Round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase, ADT and Kohler concludes today at TPC Sawgrass. Here are a few things you should know before the action starts!

Closely Contested Competition

Una Chou, University of British Columbia, leads the Women’s Individual Division at 1-over-par for the week. Chou, a junior from Taoyuan, Taiwan, recorded a stellar 3-under-par 69 on Dye’s Valley, which included six straight pars on holes 13-18. Sadanun Sitanonth, Eastern Kentucky University, sits at 2-over par and just one shot back.

Una Chou at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Sparky Ariyachatvakin, University of Delaware, and Yuqi Liu, University of Michigan, are tied at the top at 1-under-par for two rounds in the Men’s Individual competition. Liu, a junior from Beijing, China, started the day three strokes off the lead before shooting 4-under-par 68 on Dye’s Valley, which tied for low round of the day. Liu totaled four birdies, including back-to-back on holes 1-2, and later an eagle on the par-5 8th.

Yuqi Liu during the second round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Familiar Faces on Top

Did we really expect the the three-time defending champions to not make a run? Texas A&M Corpus Christi found themselves in unfamiliar territory closing round one in third place. Gibbs, a freshman, led the moving day charge with a 3-over-par 75 on the demanding Stadium Course. Skyrocketing up the Women's Team leaderboard, the Islanders have a seven shot margin over Howard University heading into the Final Round on Dye's Valley.

Florida A&M University picked up where they left off in Men’s Division I Team competition. They own a 21-stroke lead over Alabama State University. The Rattlers might have the team competition in the bag, but there will be some friendly fire today on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. FAMU occupies the top three positions on the medalist leaderboard: Taylor Bell (1-under), Patrick Mwendapole (1-over) and Marcus Taylor (3-over).

Florida A&M University's Miles Taylor during the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

More Than Just Competition

What we may forget is that the professionals make this look easy! These student-athletes are here to make lifelong memories and connections at one of the most iconic venues in sports. Kyleigh Leaf won't let this putt leave the memory banks for a while, saving bogey from the drop zone at the famed island green.

Don't miss final round action of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship live on Golf Channel and streaming on PGA.com from 3-6PM EST.