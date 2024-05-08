Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

Three Things to Know Before the Final Round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

By Chelsea Sedlar
Published on
Sadanun Sitanonth of Eastern Kentucky University with her coach during the second round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

Sadanun Sitanonth of Eastern Kentucky University with her coach during the second round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

The Final Round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase, ADT and Kohler concludes today at TPC Sawgrass. Here are a few things you should know before the action starts!

Closely Contested Competition

Una Chou, University of British Columbia, leads the Women’s Individual Division at 1-over-par for the week. Chou, a junior from Taoyuan, Taiwan, recorded a stellar 3-under-par 69 on Dye’s Valley, which included six straight pars on holes 13-18. Sadanun Sitanonth, Eastern Kentucky University, sits at 2-over par and just one shot back.
Una Chou at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Una Chou at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Sparky Ariyachatvakin, University of Delaware, and Yuqi Liu, University of Michigan, are tied at the top at 1-under-par for two rounds in the Men’s Individual competition. Liu, a junior from Beijing, China, started the day three strokes off the lead before shooting 4-under-par 68 on Dye’s Valley, which tied for low round of the day. Liu totaled four birdies, including back-to-back on holes 1-2, and later an eagle on the par-5 8th.
Yuqi Liu during the second round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Yuqi Liu during the second round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Familiar Faces on Top

Did we really expect the the three-time defending champions to not make a run? Texas A&M Corpus Christi found themselves in unfamiliar territory closing round one in third place. Gibbs, a freshman, led the moving day charge with a 3-over-par 75 on the demanding Stadium Course. Skyrocketing up the Women's Team leaderboard, the Islanders have a seven shot margin over Howard University heading into the Final Round on Dye's Valley.
Florida A&M University picked up where they left off in Men’s Division I Team competition. They own a 21-stroke lead over Alabama State University. The Rattlers might have the team competition in the bag, but there will be some friendly fire today on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. FAMU occupies the top three positions on the medalist leaderboard: Taylor Bell (1-under), Patrick Mwendapole (1-over) and Marcus Taylor (3-over).
Florida A&M University's Miles Taylor during the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Florida A&M University's Miles Taylor during the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

More Than Just Competition

What we may forget is that the professionals make this look easy! These student-athletes are here to make lifelong memories and connections at one of the most iconic venues in sports. Kyleigh Leaf won't let this putt leave the memory banks for a while, saving bogey from the drop zone at the famed island green.
Don't miss final round action of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship live on Golf Channel and streaming on PGA.com from 3-6PM EST.
Find the full leaderboard here.

We also recommend

Sights & Sounds From PGA WORKS Beyond The Green at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Game Changers
Sights & Sounds From PGA WORKS Beyond The Green at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Mouton Takes Two-Shot Lead Through Two Rounds of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
Mouton Takes Two-Shot Lead Through Two Rounds of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
How to Watch the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
How to Watch the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
WATCH LIVE: 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
WATCH LIVE: 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Miles Taylor of Florida A&M University during the first round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Category - Amateur Programs
3 Things to Know Ahead of Moving Day at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
PGA WORKS Collegiate Champion Tiana Jones, PGA, Shares Her Inspiring Golf Story
Game Changers
PGA WORKS Collegiate Champion Tiana Jones, PGA, Shares Her Inspiring Golf Story
Austin Shoemaker of Lincoln University of Missouri during the first round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Shoemaker Guides Lincoln University of Missouri to Men’s Division II Lead After First Round of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Alabama State University during a practice round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Category - Amateur Programs
2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship First Round Featured Pairings
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech