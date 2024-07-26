An Inside Look at the PGA of America Summer Internship

At the PGA of America, interns have the opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the fastest-growing sports, making tangible contributions to leave a lasting impact.

The eight-week internship allows college students to play a pivotal role in expanding the $102 billion golf industry, where their efforts help shape the future of the sport.

From capturing winning shots at the 2024 PGA High School Golf National Invitational, to developing ways to connect nearly 300 PGA of America staff members, the interns infused creativity, passion and innovation into their roles, showcasing their talent, drive and potential for the bright careers ahead of them.

"I think it is incredible to see the impact my work over the last eight weeks," said Lauren Fels, who interned with the Player Engagement team. "The projects I've been a part of will leave a lasting impact on the golf industry."

Here's a closer look at the highlights from these individual’s time at the PGA:

AJ Bickham (Texas Christian University), Brand and Digital Marketing Intern: Created video recaps and photos for use on PGA social media channels at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational.

Tommy DeSollar (University of Iowa), Player Engagement Intern: Managed and oversaw the office-wide Drive, Chip & Putt Event and provided customer support for PGA Jr. League through Intercom.

Sloane Williams (Texas A&M University), PGA REACH Intern: Established corporate sponsorship strategy and outreach for the TCS New York City Marathon.

Paige Wood (Oklahoma City University), Digital Intern: Conducted player interviews at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational for use on PGA social media channels.

Lauren Fels (The University of Alabama), Player Engagement Intern - NHSGA and Coach & Athlete Development: Provided support for the 2024 NHSGA National Invitational and Coach & Athlete Development products.

Mary Rushton Massey (The University of Georgia), Public Relations Intern: Developed recap press releases for the PGA High School Golf National Invitational and Beyond the Green career exploration event at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hear more from the summer interns themselves on their experience:

Mahaley Gann (University of South Carolina), Championships Intern: Developed an onboarding handbook for the Championships Department.

Jennings Lin (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill), Brand and Member Marketing Intern: Created the weekly ‘Five Things To Know’ newsletter for PGA of America Golf Professionals.

Kylee Loewe (Texas Tech University), Broadcasting Intern: Conducted PGA High School Golf National Invitational interviews with players for use on PGA social media channels.

Kylee Loewe (middle) at the High School Golf National Invitational.

Caroline Kent (Northern Illinois University), Player Engagement Intern: Monitored All-Star Play Days throughout all PGA Sections; Created PGA Jr. League Kits.

Kate Goulet (University of Arizona), People Team Intern: Researched and created a Leader Learning Path Toolkit.

Mackenize Albrecht (University of South Carolina), Home Team Intern: Responsible for the development of the Home Team Hub page, comprising all facility information and personnel contacts for the team.

While these accomplishments provided excellent hands-on experience, they also laid the foundation for successful and promising careers for the interns. The combination of practical experience from the internship and their college education becomes a valuable asset in shaping their professional journeys.

“If I had to describe my internship experience in three words, I would say: impactful, rewarding and exhilarating,” said Sloane Williams, PGA of America REACH Foundation Intern. “It's been so amazing to create an impact through the game of golf, and I genuinely looked forward to coming to work every day. I'm not ready for the internship to end.”

"At first, I thought it would be hard to be away from home, but our intern group has gotten so close. Any time we are together, that piece of me is fulfilled. We've become a little family here in Frisco.” Kylee Loewe

And while the summer program comes to a close, the interns agree that the skills and the connections they have gained will have a lasting influence on their personal and professional lives.

“One of the biggest challenges coming into this summer internship was that I'm not from here. At first, I thought it would be hard to be away from home, but our intern group has gotten so close,” said Kylee Loewe, Broadcasting Intern. “Any time we are together, that piece of me is fulfilled. We've become a little family here in Frisco.”

As for myself, I am confident that this opportunity has been transformational for my professional career, and I am grateful for the people who have invested in my growth. The PGA of America has impacted me in more ways than I could have imagined, and the experiences I’ve gained here will stay with me for years to come.