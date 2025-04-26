Golf Tips: How to Hit More Fairways, Inspired by Lexi Thompson

Watching Lexi Thompson surge up the leaderboard at the Chevron Championship this weekend with a second round 67 reminded me of something I tell my students all the time.

Off the tee, sometimes the best club in your bag is the one you're most confident with, not necessarily the longest.

Thompson, who's now playing part-time on the LPGA Tour at age 30, has been absolutely crushing it at The Club at Carlton Woods despite not always pulling the driver off the tee. Her brother Curtis, who's on the bag, mentioned that when Lexi's not feeling the driver, she opts for her 3-wood instead, which still carries an impressive 235 yards.

This strategy isn't just working, it's putting her in contention at a Major Championship. And there's a valuable lesson here for amateur golfers of all levels.

Trust Your Comfortable Clubs

I've seen countless recreational players step up to the tee, automatically reach for the driver, and proceed to spray the ball into trouble. Why? Because there's this persistent myth that you must hit the driver on every par 4 and par 5.

The truth is, the best players in the world—like Lexi—know when to dial it back. If you're struggling with your driver or facing a tight fairway, your 3-wood or hybrid might be the smarter play. You'll sacrifice some distance, sure, but you'll likely find more fairways, which means better approach shots and, ultimately, lower scores.

Finding Your Fairway Finder

Here are three tips for making your 3-wood or hybrid a reliable weapon off the tee:

Position the ball slightly forward in your stance—not as far forward as your driver, but ahead of center. For a 3-wood, I tell my students to place it just inside their left heel, for right-handed golfers. This promotes a slightly ascending blow, which is ideal for tee shots.

Make a more controlled swing. One of the biggest mistakes I see is players trying to swing their 3-wood as hard as their driver. Instead, focus on tempo and balance. Think 85-90% of your full power. Lexi's smooth, rhythmic swing with her 3-wood is a perfect example of controlled power.

Tee it lower. You want just a small portion of the ball above the crown of the club. Too high, and you'll likely hit it thin or pop it up; too low, and you might catch the ground first.

The Fairway Finder Drill

Here's a practice drill I use with my students that can help you gain confidence with your fairway woods off the tee:

Start at the driving range with your 3-wood and a handful of tees. Set up two alignment sticks or clubs on the ground about 20 yards ahead of you, creating a "gate" roughly 15-20 feet wide. Your goal is to hit the ball through this gate.

Begin by teeing the ball at the proper height—just a quarter-inch or so above the ground. Take your stance, focusing on ball position just inside your left heel.

Before each swing, take a deep breath and remind yourself: "Smooth is fast." Make a controlled backswing, focusing on turning your shoulders rather than just lifting your arms.

On the downswing, concentrate on maintaining your posture and, as Curtis noted about Lexi's swing, keep your weight moving toward your front foot. Don't try to lift the ball, the loft of the club will do that work for you.

Start with five shots, counting how many successfully pass through your gate. As you improve, narrow the gate to increase the challenge.

What I love about watching Lexi Thompson play is how she adapts her game to her comfort level on any given day. That's the mark of a true professional. She's not forcing shots she doesn't have; instead, she's playing to her strengths.

Next time you're feeling uncertain with your driver, remember Lexi's example. Sometimes, the smartest play is leaving the big stick in the bag and reaching for a club you trust. Your scorecard will thank you.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.