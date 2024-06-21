Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Golf Tips: Three Keys to Hit Your Wedges Like Lexi Thompson

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is underway at Sahalee Country Club outside Seattle, and one LPGA star is emerging with some serious birdie-making bravado.
Lexi Thompson.
Six birdies in Round 1 gave her the lead after 18 holes, and she's made three more so far in Round 2, enough to be right around the pole position after two rounds.
Wedge play has been a critical component to Lexi's play so far at a difficult course like Sahalee, where taking advantage of lies in the short grass is paramount.
PGA Coach Abby Parsons has been watching Thompson's swing with her shorter clubs and found three things you can use to apply to your own wedge game . . . and start hitting it closer!

