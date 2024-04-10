How to Watch the 2024 Masters

It's early April in Augusta, Georgia, which can only mean one thing.

The Masters is here!

The men's major championship season gets underway with the 88th Masters Tournament at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia this week. Don't miss any of the action from the 2024 Masters Tournament by catching extensive live coverage on Masters.com , CBS and ESPN, of all four rounds of play as well as the Par 3 Contest.

See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).

Par 3 Contest - Wednesday, April 10

Start time: Noon

Live stream: 12-3 p.m. on

TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on 12-3 p.m. on ESPN+ , 12-5 p.m. on Masters.com 3-5 p.m. on ESPN

Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. on 9-11 a.m. on CBSSports.com , CBS Sports Network and Masters.com

Round 1 - Thursday, April 11

Honorary Starter tee shot: 7:45-8:30 a.m. on 7:45-8:30 a.m. on Masters.com and Masters app.

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Note: Stream available all four tournament rounds. *Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 - Friday, April 12

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 - Saturday, April 13

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m.,

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network 3-7 p.m. on CBS3-7 p.m., CBSSports.com ~, Paramount+ ^, CBS Sports App 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 - Sunday, April 14

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m.,

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network 2-7 p.m. on CBS2-7 p.m., CBSSports.com ~, Paramount+ ^, CBS Sports App 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional details