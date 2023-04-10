Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Sports World Reacts Jon Rahm's 2023 Masters Tournament Victory

Published on
(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A marathon final day at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9 produced a worthy champion, as Jon Rahm overcame a four-shot deficit to capture the 2023 Masters Tournament.

It was an Easter Sunday Rahm will never forget. The Spaniard grinded through 30 holes of golf after weather delays in the second and third round, capping off the week with a final-round 69 to win his second major championship (2021 U.S. Open).

Even though the 2023 Masters didn't start out as planned for Rahm:
It sure did end up just fine.
Reactions and congratulations from around the world of sports and entertainment poured in for Rahm after he slipped in on his first Green Jacket:
Rafael Nadal
JJ Watt
Gary Player
Steph Curry
Two-Time PGA Champion Justin Thomas
Pau Gasol
One of golf's biggest fans, musician Niall Horan:
Larry Fitzgerald
Justin Rose
PGA Tour, on Rahm making history:
2023 European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald
Alex Caruso
Tommy Fleetwood
2023 European Ryder Cup Vice Captain Edoardo Molinari
Olympic Golf

