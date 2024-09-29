Steve Holmes Holds One-Shot Lead After Day 3 of 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship

Steve Holmes implemented the same simple strategy he usually uses throughout Saturday’s third round of the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship: hit fairways, reach greens and sink putts.

That approach paid off as Holmes (Simi Valley, Calif.) registered a 4-under-par 67 Saturday on Sunriver Resort’s Meadows course to lead by one at 11-under-par 203 heading into Sunday’s finale.

Tracy Phillips (Tulsa, Okla.) is second, one shot back at 10-under-par 204. Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) is third, three shots back at 8-under-par 206. Greg Bisconti (South Salem, NY), second-round leader Eric Bogar (Houston, Texas) and Robert Russell (Stilwell, Kansas) are T-4, four shots back at 7-under-par 207.

Holmes, a PGA Teaching Professional at Rustic Canyon Golf Course, bogeyed the par-4 3rd hole before holing a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-3 8th to make the turn at even-par 35. He caught fire on the back nine, tapping in for birdies on the par-5 10th, par-4 12th, and par-3 13th holes. He added his third consecutive birdie at the par-4 14th.

Steve Holmes.

“I played really solid,” said Holmes. “I had a nice little stretch there on eight through 14. I hit some really good shots. I think I had three in a row where I hit it to about a foot and basically tapped them in.”

Following a bogey on the par-3 16th, Holmes chipped his third shot to three feet at the par-5 17th, making the birdie putt to reclaim the lead. As the 54-hole leader, Holmes intends to stick with the same approach that brought him to this point.

“I’m going to just keep doing the same thing, keep hitting fairways, keep hitting greens and trying to keep the nerves under control,” said Holmes.

Phillips, the PGA Director of Instruction at Cedar Ridge Country Club, jumped out to a solid start with birdies at the par-5 2nd, par-4 5th and par-4 6th holes en route to a front-nine 3-under-par 32. He quickly added birdies at the par-5 10th and par-4 11th holes after making the turn.

“I felt comfortable over the putter,” said Phillips. “I had it in good spots and had good looks. I put the ball in the right places relative to where the pins were. My speeds have been pretty good all week so that’s been helpful.”

After going bogey-par-bogey on holes 15-17, Phillips birdied the difficult par-4 18th thanks to a crucial six-iron shot to 15 feet left of the hole.

“I got it back there, played the right number and let it release back there,” said Phillips. “It is certainly a lot better walking off with a birdie, especially after the 17th hole.”

Morin, a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at The Club at Ibis, recorded a 2-under-par 69 highlighted by three back-nine birdies.

Bisconti, the PGA Head Golf Professional at The Saint Andrews Golf Club, shot 1-under-par 70. Bogar, a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Golfcrest Country Club, posted a 1-over-par 72. Russell, the PGA Head Golf Professional at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate, finished even-par 71.

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $335,000 purse, including the winner’s share of $29,800.

The top 35 finishers will earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team to compete in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship on the Blue Course at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, May 19-25.

The 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship concludes tomorrow on Sunriver Resort’s Meadows course.