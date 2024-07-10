Final Round Featured Groups at the Girls High School Golf National Invitational

All attention turns to Fields Ranch West as the final round of the Girls High School Golf National Invitational begins. A week of fierce competition full of record-setting performances sets the stage for an electrifying conclusion. Here's who you need to keep your eyes on!

Team Showdown: California (SMC) vs. Texas (RGN)

California (SMC) extended their lead to a staggering 27 shots after a dominant second round. Posting a team total 23-under-par, they set the Low Single Round Team Record. They will lean on Donina Zhou, current individual leader, and Leigh Chen, 2023 Junior Ryder Cup competitor, to lead the final day charge. Texas (RGN) currently sits in second place, unfamiliar territory for the Defending Champions. Led by Danielle Bailey, who looks to continue her good momentum after a strong 6-under-par 66 yesterday. The final round will see these two powerhouses going head-to-head, promising a nail-biting finish to the team event.

Powerhouse Individuals

Donina Zhou has been the talk of the tournament, leading her team through challenges with poise and precision. Zhou improved by one-shot on her first round 67; a bogey-free 66 yesterday puts her ahead of the competition by two strokes.

The phenomenal rise of Massachusetts’ own, Isabel Brozena has put the field on notice. Brozena made waves by jumping 29 spots up the leaderboard, setting a new Women's Competitive Course Record at WestRidge Golf Course with a blistering 8-under-par, 64.

Sydney Givens, Texas, sits in second place with a two-day total of 9-under-par. Givens strategically took advantage of moving day, staying calm and moving up four spots, positioning herself as a strong contender heading into the final 18 holes.