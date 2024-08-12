Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
3 Things to Know: Brandt Snedeker Named Vice Captain for 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team.

Published on

No. 1
Brandt Snedeker was the only undefeated American (3-0-0) in 2016 at Hazeltine National in Minnesota. Overall, Snedeker has a 4-2-0 career record in two Ryder Cup appearances (2012 at Medinah, 2016 at Hazeltine).
Snedeker paired with 5-time Major Champion, and 3-time PGA Champion, Brooks Koepka twice at the 2016 Ryder Cup. The duo won both of their matches.
No. 2
Snedeker turned professional in 2004 after playing collegiately at Vanderbilt University. In addition to his 13 career professional victories, he became the 10th player in the history of the PGA Tour to post a sub-60 round in competition, after firing a 59 in the opening round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship.
Snedeker was also recently named the 2024 recipient of the PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award, presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship.
No. 3
Snedeker joins Webb Simpson as a Vice Captain for U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley. Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open Campion, was named a Vice Captain in July.
Simpson has played in three Ryder Cups (2012, ‘14, ‘18) and has a 4-4-1 career record.
Snedeker and Simpson both competed for the winning U.S. Team at the 2013 Presidents Cup, and were paired for two matches, finishing 1-1.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VICE CAPTAIN ANNOUNCEMENT ON RYDERCUP.COM


