A Clinic in Course Management

Course management is a complex topic. To help you the next time you head out to the course, here are a few of the best course management situations from the PGA Tour in 2022.

Who could forget Jordan Spieth’s cliff swing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth sent his tee shot down the fairway on the famous eighth hole. His drive ran through the fairway and nearly off a cliff.

If you plan to use less than driver off the tee and play for position, always select the club that offers you the biggest landing area. If you are going to implement a conservative strategy, make sure you do it completely.

The 2022 U.S. Open Champion faced adversity up until the final putt. On the 72nd hole, Matt Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker. That decision off the tee allowed him to reach that hazard.

When starting a hole, always know where the trouble is. Take note of how far and what side it is on. Only take on the danger if you are comfortable with the shot. Otherwise, select a club that lands away from the problem and play hassle free.

One of the most striking images of 2022 was FedEx St. Jude winner Will Zalatoris on his knees looking at his ball against the grass and rock wall at TPC Southwind. Zalatoris had to decide if he could hit the ball free from his lie and toward the hole. He made the smart decision and didn’t try, but how many of us would have given it a go?

Every decision on the course should be based upon what you are capable of. Not what you think is possible. Simply put if you haven’t practiced the shot; don’t play it.

Course management is a skill we can learn through coverage. Forget complicated slow motion swing analysis and watch the stars navigate the course. If you follow their lead in 2023, you’ll play better.