By the Numbers: Golf in 2024

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

You've probably seen it first-hand at your local driving range, course or Topgolf.
Golf is growing, golf is getting more popular and golf is, well, it's becoming a sport people are discovering . . . and loving.
It's why a group of industry leaders are gathering this week with Members of Congress in Washington D.C. as a part of National Golf Day, explaining just how explosive the growth has been for the game.
But how do we put that growth into perspective? Numbers. There's a ton of interesting facts and figures that bring golf to life . . . and just how big and impactful this game really is.
Check 'em out below!
531 million
Rounds of golf played in 2023. It's the fourth straight year more than 500 million rounds of golf have been played.
45 million
Total number of on- and off-course golfers, which is 11 percent of the U.S. population.
3.4 million
The number of people who played golf for the first time in 2024. It's the fourth consecutive year of 3+ million on-course beginners.
$43
Average green fee in the U.S.
$80.1 billion
Total wage income from about two million U.S. golf jobs.
$40 billion
Total travel expenditures produced by the golf industry.
$4.6 billion
National charitable impact of golf in 2022. $484 billion was contributed to charity nationwide with golf comprising 1% of total nationwide giving.
$7.2 billion
Total amount spent on golf supplies.
8 out of 10
Golfers who play public golf.
15,000+
Approximate number of U.S. golf facilities, with more than 10, 000 open to the public.
2 million+
Acres of green space represented by U.S. golf courses.
These facts and figures are just a sample of the positive benefits golf is having on the U.S., and 2024 is on a similar trend. Follow along about happenings in Washington, D.C. this week with #NationalGolfDay and to learn more about the annual event, and golf's impact, visit here.

