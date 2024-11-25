Course Owner, Innovator, Leader: How Cathy Harbin, PGA, is Changing the Game

The PGA of America consists of 25 distinct member classifications encompassing a wide range of roles within the golf industry. One of these classifications is the A-9 category, which pertains to individuals involved in managing, developing, owning, operating, or financing golf facilities. This category also includes those who oversee more than two facilities, regardless of their title or responsibilities. Golf course owners comprise a small percentage of PGA members and are part of this elite group.

Cathy Harbin is a prime example of an A-9 PGA Member Professional. As the proud owner of the renowned Pine Ridge Golf Course in Paris, Texas, she has emerged as a transformative figure in the golf industry. Her innovative leadership and extensive experience have solidified her role as a pivotal player, shaping practices that extend well beyond her course.

At Pine Ridge Golf Course, Harbin's passion for golf and her unwavering commitment to excellence have enhanced the experience for players of all skill levels. Her unique approach blends exceptional customer service, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability, raising the bar in golf facility management. Under her guidance, Pine Ridge has flourished into a vibrant community hub, bringing together golf enthusiasts and families who share a love for the sport.

Harbin's dedication to inclusion and diversity is a cornerstone of her leadership. She has launched initiatives to engage younger audiences and promote family participation. By making golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone, she fosters an inviting atmosphere for both seasoned players and newcomers. Her efforts to advance women's representation in golf are particularly noteworthy, reflecting her commitment to creating a diverse community that mirrors a broader society.

Another significant aspect of Harbin's work is her mission to make golf a welcoming environment for all. This effort began with her national launch of the "Get Golf Ready" program and continues today through her Welcoming Pledge workshops.

There are so many great things happening in golf, but it can still be an intimidating sport to enter, regardless of your race or socioeconomic status. We need to be intentional about creating a comfortable pathway into golf." Cathy Harbin, PGA Master Professional

In addition to her vital role at Pine Ridge, Harbin serves as the President of the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) and chairs several committees for the PGA of America. In these influential roles, she advocates for golf course owners nationwide and promotes inclusive, innovative, and welcoming best practices. Her leadership in the golf industry underscores her commitment to developing an accessible and beneficial future for all stakeholders.

Cathy Harbin's visionary leadership exemplifies how golf courses can become more than just sports venues. Her work at Pine Ridge and her influence within the larger golf community demonstrate the transformative impact of dedication, innovation, and inclusivity. Harbin's journey is a testament to how one individual's passion can inspire change and establish new benchmarks within an industry.

The legacy of Cathy Harbin is already evident in the thriving community at Pine Ridge and the evolving landscape of golf. As her journey continues to unfold, she will undoubtedly inspire others with her steadfast commitment to the sport, her community, and environmental stewardship, leaving a lasting impact that will resonate with future generations.