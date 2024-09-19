Florida Golf Destinations: Turnberry Isle, the Tropical Paradise

From the moment you walk up to the first tee of Turnberry Isle Country Club’s Soffer Course and see the tranquil, gorgeous waterfall that’s situated to the left of the green, you’ll immediately notice you’re in an entirely different world.

Although you’re in the heart of a city, as the skyline of Aventura, Florida, can be viewed in the distance, you’ll feel as far removed from the Miami area’s busyness as possible.

The pristine, Platinum TE Paspalum greens, recently renovated, white-sand bunkers, immaculately manicured tee boxes and fairways, and natural wildlife — from alligators, iguanas and tropical birds, to native flora, foliage and trees.

Is there any wonder why PGA of America Golf Professional Sean Olson, Turnberry Isle's Director of Golf, refers to the Soffer Course as “an oasis"?

“It has a Dubai feel to it," Olson says. "Turnberry provides a cityscape background on each hole, along with natural beauty that you can’t find at most other courses."

Beauty and a beast

As is the case with a majority of other naturally stunning golf courses, the Soffer Course offers a variety of challenges as well, as Olson believes it will test golfers of all skill levels. For example, the course’s signature hole is the 18th. A 435-yard par-4 from the back tees, the hole is extremely difficult from the tee box to the green.

No. 11 on Turnberry Isle's Soffer Course. (JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa)

“It demands a force carry over water, and the water extends all the way up the righthand side,” he says. “Not to mention, the green provides a challenging peninsula style that ensures precision is a must.”

Despite the fact that the 18th is considered the course’s signature hole, Olson thinks that every hole is actually a signature hole, as each one has “a unique look”.

“They’re also tucked away in their own corridors of landscaping, allowing golfers to focus on each one and fully relish all of them equally,” he emphasizes.

To ensure this remains the case, Olson and his agronomy team members installed Platinum TE Paspalum turf on every green in 2021, resulting in consistent speeds and perfect conditions 365 days a year.

“That same year, we also renovated all of the bunkers and installed capillary concrete to provide better drainage and prevent washout during heavy rainfall,” he states.

This bunker renovation also occurred at Turnberry Isle Country Club’s other course, known as the Miller Course—the first stage of an upcoming renovation project. In fact, Olson and his team members are currently planning to completely renovate the entire Miller Course, as new turf will be installed on its greens, fairways, rough and tee boxes.

Miller Course has ties to Julius Boros

Prior to this significant renovation project, Olson and his team also added additional tees in 2022 and 2023 to increase the Miller Course’s length and ensure it continues to challenge golfers long term.

“On a scorecard, the Miller Course looks easy, due to its shorter yardage (6,100 yards from the back tee), but most golfers don’t realize it has six par-threes,” he says. “It plays much more difficult than golfers think, as a result of holes three to seven, which are known as The Gauntlet.”

The Miller Course at Turnberry Isle. (JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa)

Each of these five holes play around Lake Julius, named after three-time major champion Julius Boros, who served as Turnberry Isle Country Club’s first director of golf. Not only are they narrow, but heavy winds tend to swirl around them, as they’re very close to the Atlantic Ocean.

“The tall buildings that surround the course create the swirling wings too, which can be tough to judge on most days,” Olson says.

Due to these courses’ natural beauty, challenges, and recent and upcoming renovations, Turnberry Isle Country Club is certainly a destination for passionate golfers. Although the courses are only available for members, non-members can play them, too. To do so, you must either be a member’s guest or you’ll need to stay at the splendid JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort. Offering the ultramodern Spa & Wellness Collective, the resort also has two award-winning restaurants and the 5-acre Tidal Cove Waterpark, among other amenities.

The 15th and 18th holes at Turnberry Isle's Soffer Course. (JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa)

“I’m always in awe of the courses’ and property’s beauty,” Olson adds. “We truly have a special place here, and we love to share it with our guests.”

